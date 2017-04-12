Neuronascent Appoints New Board Member

CLARKSVILLE, MD--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Neuronascent, Inc., a neuro-pharmaceutical company developing proprietary therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and psychiatric disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kenneth Narducy to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Narducy continues his role in the biotech start-up community handling operations at Eravon Therapeutics and previously at Novare Pharmaceuticals, Colby Pharmaceuticals, Biopharma Technology Development and St. Charles Pharmaceuticals.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Narducy to our board," said Judith Kelleher-Andersson, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronascent. "Neuronascent's lead, first-in-class technologies are aimed at restoring deficits in age-related disorders, and Ken has the business skills and operating expertise to support our drive to the clinic," Kelleher-Andersson stated.

About Neuronascent

Neuronascent, Inc. is a pre-IND stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops orally-available, novel therapeutics aimed at halting or reversing chronic neurological disorders affecting tens of millions of people worldwide, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, psychiatric disorders and Down syndrome. Following a unique discovery platform to identify novel agents that promote new neurons and ensure their survival and maturation, the Company has completed the efficacy and safety studies required prior to human testing.

