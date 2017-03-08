Neurosurgeon Dr. Brian Toyota Joins Segra Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Segra Biogenesis Corp is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Brian D. Toyota (MD, CM, MSc, FRCSC), a world-renowned medical and cancer expert, and Head of Neurosurgery at the University of British Columbia, to the advisory board.

Dr. Toyota obtained his Medical Degree (MD) at McGill University, completed his neurosurgical residency at the University of Western Ontario and moved to B.C. in 1993. He began work at St. Paul's Hospital before moving to Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) and the BC Cancer Agency (BBCA), in 1996.

He was the Residency Program Director from 1995 - 2003; Co-Chair of the BCCA/Vancouver Stereotactic Radiosurgery Program from its inception in 1997 - 2013; Provincial Chair of Neuro-oncology for the BCCA 2004 - 2013 and President of the Canadian Neurosurgical Society 2012 - 2014. He is also on the editorial board of the Canadian Journal of Neurosciences and sits on the Royal College Specialty Committee for Neurosurgery and the Board of the American Association of Neurological Surgery.

Segra is building a physicians' Cannabis brand based on standardization, product quality, sound science, and integrity. Segra defines medical Cannabis as product manufactured under a strict Quality Management System, to ensure product safety, repeatability, continuous quality improvement and end-to-end quality control. For the California market, Segra has designed a cultivation facility that is capable of producing standardized Medical Cannabis and a Medical Cannabis Tissue Culture Nursery capable of producing over six million plantlets per year. In Canada, the Company is an ACMPR applicant with Health Canada for a federal license to grow and distribute Cannabis.