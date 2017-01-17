NeutriSci Adds Sobeys & Safeway to Its List of Canadian Retailers

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX VENTURE: NU) ( FRANKFURT : 1N9) the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy®, announces its latest distribution agreement with Sobeys and Safeway Canada.

Sobeys Inc. and Safeway Canada are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Empire Company Limited ("Empire"). Empire is one of the largest food retailers in Canada, with over 260 Sobeys and 183 Safeway supermarkets operating in Canada, with an additional 1,200 stores operating under banners such as IGA and IGA Extra, Thrifty Foods, Foodland, FreshCo, Price Chopper, Lawtons Drugs, Rachelle-Béry, Needs, Marché Bonichoix and Les Marchés Tradition.

NeutriSci President Mr. Glen Rehman stated, "We are pleased to announce our most recent distribution agreement with one of Canada's preeminent retail groups. Sobeys and Safeway will offer Canadian consumers a trusted and well established brand in which to find neuenergy. Continued growth and increased sales of neuenergy is directly proportional to the number of locations neuenergy can be purchased from; these new distribution partners help us achieve just that. These increased distribution outlets are ultimately increasing revenue."

Neuenergy® is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products.

To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci is currently focussed on building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

