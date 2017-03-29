NeutriSci Announces Advanced Talks With Several of Canada's Leading Medical Marijuana Companies

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX VENTURE: NU) ( OTCQB : NRXCF) ( FRANKFURT : 1N9) the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy®, confirms it is in advanced discussions regarding product formulation with several of the top companies in Canada's burgeoning cannabis sector.

NeutriSci has been working directly with several companies in Canada's cannabis sector with a view to using NeutriSci's proprietary formulation and form factor within the industry. This formulation utilizes NeutriSci's melt technology and the pterostilbene molecule in combination with various cannabis and cannabidiol actives. Based on research to-date, the Company believes its formulation will enable manufacturers of edible cannabis products to use less active ingredients and better define dose control properties, while still achieving the same desired effects. These effects are like the mechanism that is achieved within neuenergy®, which increases the overall efficacy of standard caffeine by more than 5x.

NeutriSci President Mr. Glen Rehman stated, "We are excited about the potential synergies and partnerships these talks may produce. We have been working with these parties for several months now and are very encouraged with the progress to date."

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci is currently focussed on building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

