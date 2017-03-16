NeutriSci Announces Distribution Agreement & Initial Order of Neuenergy From Gateway Newstands

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX VENTURE: NU) ( OTCQB : NRXCF) ( FRANKFURT : 1N9) the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy®, is pleased to announce that neuenergy® is now available at Gateway Newstands across Canada and the United States.

Gateway Newstands is a chain of convenience stores and kiosks located in large office buildings, shopping centres, public places, and transit stations in the United States and Canada.

There are currently over 500 Gateway Newstand franchises in the network, of which 65 locations have been operated in the Toronto subway system since the mid-1990s. The stores sell a wide variety of convenience items from tobacco and lottery tickets; to candy, chewing gum, and non-alcoholic beverages; and newspapers and magazines.

NeutriSci President Mr. Glen Rehman stated, "We are very pleased to continue the expansion of our North American distribution network with such a strong company as Gateway Newstands. Gateway Newstands has a very captive audience as a result of the strategic placing of their stores in high traffic locations. In addition to Gateway Newstands, neuenergy is also available in a growing network of retailers that includes 7-Eleven, Save-on-Foods, Buy-Low, Sobey's/Safeway, Mac's, Overwaitea, Amazon and Meijer."

Neuenergy® is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products.

To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci is currently focussed on building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

