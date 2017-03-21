NeutriSci Announces Launch of New Ambassador Direct Sales Channel

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX VENTURE: NU) ( OTCQB : NRXCF) ( FRANKFURT : 1N9) the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy®, is pleased to announce the launch of its ambassador marketing program for neuenergy®.

The Company has been beta testing the program for several months, and it is now being opened to ambassadors around the world, with an initial focus on North America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The neuenergy® Ambassador Marketing Program (NAMP), allows the Company to build out a network of influencers, public figures, celebrities and entrepreneurs to help expand the neuenergy® brand. Commissions are earned from online sales that are generated from the direct referral of the Ambassador. This program is ideal for influencers, public figures, celebrities and entrepreneurs that the Company identifies as a good fit for the brand and product. It will give them the opportunity to monetize their social networks by generating sales of neuenergy® through their own referral network.

NeutriSci President Mr. Glen Rehman stated, "A solid brand ambassador program creates mutual benefits with cost-effective promotion for both parties. Ambassadors boost brand awareness in the target market and drive sales in a less expensive way than traditional channels. Our Ambassador program will promote trusted faces thus positively reinforcing neuenergy to their readers and followers. Ambassadors benefit because they receive commission on every sale they refer however these commissions only come from customers who convert, so both businesses and ambassadors benefit from a transparent and efficient working arrangement. We are very excited about the level of interest this program has already achieved, and look forward to announcing industry leading Ambassadors over the next few weeks."

Neuenergy® is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products.

To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci is currently focussed on building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

