NeutriSci Announces OTCQB Listing

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX VENTURE: NU) ( OTCQB : NRXCF) ( FRANKFURT : 1N9) is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the OTCQB Marketplace under the symbol NRXCF.

NeutriSci President, Glen Rehman commented, "We are pleased to have been added to the OTCQB Marketplace. The Company's common shares are now trading on three international platforms: TSX Venture (Canada), OTCQB (USA) and Frankfurt (Germany). Given the progress that the Company is making with the retail distribution of its energy supplement, neuenergy, and with its work on the neuenergy-CBD product that is being developed in partnership with Lexaria Bioscience, we believe that this most recent US listing will create greater visibility with US investors, allowing a much larger potential shareholder base and enhanced liquidity."

The Company also announces that Arlene Dickinson has resigned as a director of the Company to focus on other endeavours. The Company thanks Arlene for her valuable marketing contributions to NeutriSci.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci is currently focussed on building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.