NeutriSci Announces Pending Approval From Japanese Government for Distribution of CBD Products Through Naturally Splendid

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX VENTURE: NU) ( OTCQB : NRXCF) ( FRANKFURT : 1N9), the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy®, is pleased to announce that its partner in Japan and South Korea for Ambarii Corporation ("Ambarii") CBD products, Naturally Splendid USA ("Naturally Splendid"), expects final approval imminently from the Japanese government for distribution of CBD products in Japan.

Naturally Splendid has contributed significant work towards the application process to launch CBD infused products into the Japanese market through an e-commerce campaign being managed by First Step Japan ("FSJ"). FSJ is a marketing and distribution company located in Tokyo with extensive expertise in the Japanese consumer market. Naturally Splendid's Japanese specific website for this market will be activated immediately upon final approval.

Ambarii is a joint venture between NeutriSci and Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ("Lexaria") that was formed to produce and commercialize a line of healthy, sugar-free, edible cannabinoid quick dissolving tablets combining NeutriSci's proprietary pterostilbene tablet form factor and Lexaria's patented palatability and absorption enhancing technology.

Mr. Glen Rehman, President of NeutriSci International, commented, "Naturally Splendid will be marketing Ambarii's proprietary mouth-melt full spectrum hemp CBD tablets in Japan and South Korea. Initial samples incorporating Naturally Splendid's HempOmega technology with Ambarii's fast-acting and highly absorbent delivery mechanism are in the process of being evaluated and tested and we look forward to commencing distribution in these new markets."

Lexaria, a drug delivery platform innovator, recently announced it has received a new Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for the use of its technology as a delivery platform for all cannabinoids including THC; fat soluble vitamins; non-steroidal anti-inflammatory pain medications ("NSAIDs"); and nicotine. Lexaria's technology in Ambarii products will be a significant differentiator for Japanese consumers looking for high quality products.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.

Glen Rehman

President

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

With the recent formation of Ambarii, a joint venture partnership with Lexaria Bioscience Corp., NeutriSci is expanding its reach into the burgeoning cannabinoid industry.

For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com or www.ambariicorp.com.

