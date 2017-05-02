NeutriSci Completes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX VENTURE: NU) ( OTCQB : NRXCF) ( FRANKFURT : 1N9) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") in which it raised gross proceeds of $399,960.

Glen Rehman, President of NeutriSci, stated: "This financing provides us with additional working capital to increase our awareness building programs for neuenergy. We look forward to participating in more marketing and promotional activities, such as our recent sampling sponsorship at the Vancouver Sun Run, our television ad campaign, and our instore marketing programs."

The Placement consisted of 3,333,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 until November 1, 2018.

In connection with the Placement, the Company paid a cash commission totaling $27,997.20 and issued 233,310 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share, at a price of $0.20 per share until November 1, 2018. All securities issued in connection with the Placement are subject to a hold period expiring September 3, 2017.

Proceeds of the Placement will be used for marketing and advertising programs related to neuenergy®, and for general corporate purposes.

neuenergy® is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products.

To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci is currently focused on building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products.

