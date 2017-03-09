NeutriSci Launches National Television Ad Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX VENTURE: NU) ( OTCQB : NRXCF) ( FRANKFURT : 1N9) the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy®, is pleased to announce the launch of its national television campaign for neuenergy®.

The campaign consists of more than 1,400 thirty second spots over a 4-week period. The spots are airing now on major cable networks including, TSN, TSN2, Discovery, Discovery Velocity, National Geographic, Action, Game Show and BNN.

This is the first major ad campaign for neuenergy® in Canada, and coincides with the increasing demand for neuenergy® in the more "grown-up" segment of the Canadian energy drink and supplement market, which recorded sales in excess to $475 million in 2015.

To view commercial click on the link:

Neuenergy Commercial

NeutriSci President Mr. Glen Rehman stated, "This latest news helps solidify neuenergy as a competitive player in the Canadian market place. Neuenergy is now available across Canada with added distribution to be announced in the coming weeks. Our expanded national distribution provided us the ability to proceed with this major ad campaign as it allowed us to reach economies of scale. This television commercial represents the first of many national media campaigns planned for 2017."

Neuenergy® is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products.

To find out more about neuenergy®, and to view this new television commercial, visit www.getneuenergy.com.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci is currently focused on building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

