NeutriSci Welcomes Olympic Gold Medalists Michelle Cameron Coulter and Al Coulter as Neuenergy Brand Ambassadors

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX VENTURE: NU) ( OTCQB : NRXCF) ( FRANKFURT : 1N9) the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy®, is pleased to announce the addition of Olympic Gold medalists Michelle Cameron Coulter and Al Coulter to the Company's neuenergy® Ambassador Marketing Program ("NAMP").

MICHELLE CAMERON COULTER - Olympic Gold Medalist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, wife and mother of four.

At the 1988 Seoul Olympics Michelle won an Olympic Gold Medal in Synchronized Swimming. Michelle is a six-time World Champion and swam on the Canadian National team for over ten years. She became the first ever Albertan to win a Summer Olympic Gold Medal, and was inducted into Alberta and Canada's Sports Halls of Fame, and the International Aquatic Sports Hall of Fame. Michelle was also awarded the Prestige's Order of Canada as well as both the Queen Elizabeth II Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals in recognition of her continued work and contribution to the community.

Al COULTER - 2-time Olympic athlete, world record holder and entrepreneur.

Al Coulter is known as the "Iron man of Volleyball" after playing on Team Canada for 13 years, participating in 2 Olympics and being Captain of Team Canada for 5 years. Al holds the world record in any sport for representing ones' country for the most international matches; competing in over 735 international matches for Canada.

"I am honored to be part of the neuenergy brand," says Michelle. "Aligning myself with a brand that is both healthy and works is vital to me. We all have busy days and to have found a product like neuenergy that gives me a clean boost of energy without all the caffeine and chemicals found in most energy drinks is super exciting."

NeutriSci President Mr. Glen Rehman stated, "We are thrilled to have two Olympians in Michelle and Al as part of our neuenergy Ambassador Program. Al and Michelle are both very well respected in the community and within their respective sports. This opportunity to promote neuenergy is a win-win for everyone."

NAMP allows the Company to build out a network of influencers, public figures, celebrities and entrepreneurs to help expand the neuenergy® brand. Commissions are earned from online sales that are generated from the direct referral of the Ambassador. This program is ideal for influencers, public figures, celebrities and entrepreneurs that the Company identifies as a good fit for the brand and product. It also gives Ambassadors the opportunity to monetize their social networks by generating sales of neuenergy® through their own referral network.

Neuenergy® is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products.

To find out more about the Michelle and Al's Ambassador Program please visit:

https://neuenergy.me/allanandmichelle

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci is currently focussed on building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

