Neutronix Quintel (NXQ) Announces New Sales and Support Agreement with leading Taiwanese Company, Scientech Corporation

Announcement highlights expansion for NXQs line of world-class Mask Aligner Products to Important Asian markets

MORGAN HILL, CA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - NXQ, a leading provider of production photolithography equipment, today announced an agreement with Scientech a leading technology representative firm in Taiwan to represent NXQ's full line of photolithography and mask aligner products in Taiwan and China.

Scientech provides engineering, sales and support for leading high tech products in semiconductor and related industries. The partnership between NXQ and Scientech will help expand market coverage for NXQs full line of photolithography and mask aligner products into critical Asian markets with a rapidly expanding need for semiconductor production equipment.

According to Brett Arnold, President of NXQ, "Asia is a key focus in NXQ's strategy for growth and we are pleased to work with a leading company such as Scientech. Our customer service sets us apart from competitors and it was extremely important to choose a partner who also values customer relationships. Scientech is an optimal partner for NXQ and we look forward to our joint success."

"We pride ourselves on representing best-in-class products to our valued customer base and we look forward to helping NXQ expand the market for their impressive photolithography and mask aligner products," said M.T. Hsu, President of Scientech Corporation.

Scientech Corporation (www.scientech.com) was established in 1979 and has headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, with five additional offices across Taiwan and Shanghai. Scientech will provide full sales, installation, service, parts, process development assistance and technical support for NXQ's full line of mask aligner and photolithography equipment, including the NXQ8000 line - a uniquely scalable, high volume production platform.

More Information:

For more information on NXQ and their full line of products, please visit www.neutronixinc.com or contact NXQ directly at sales@neutronixinc.com.

For more information on Scientech and their product portfolio, please visit www.scientech.com.

About NXQ

NXQ manufactures photolithography and metrology equipment for customers who develop and manufacture a wide range of semiconductor products including MEMS, Wafer Level Packaging (WLP), 3DIC, System in Package (SIP), Compound Semiconductor (CS), Microfluidics, Optoelectronics and Bio Science technologies. NXQ was founded by industry veterans and has been designing and manufacturing mask aligners for over 35 years.