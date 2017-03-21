NeuVector and Rancher Labs Partner to Deliver Container Management and Security

Addition of NeuVector to the Rancher application catalog enables DevOps to efficiently and securely deploy containers for enterprise applications

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - NeuVector, which delivers continuous network security for containers, today announced that it has partnered with Rancher Labs to make container security as easy to deploy as application containers. Enterprise DevOps teams can now use NeuVector's container network security application within the Rancher container management platform. This partnership makes NeuVector the first -- and only -- solution for container network security that is available in the Rancher application catalog.

The integration simplifies deployment of NeuVector containers into an enterprise container environment. As more enterprises move to a container-based application deployment model, DevOps teams are discovering the need for management and orchestration tools to automate container deployments. At the same time, production deployments of containers for business-critical applications require specialized container-intelligent security tools. NeuVector secures containers where they have been most vulnerable: in production environments where they are constantly being deployed, updated, moved, and scaled across hosts and data centers. With constant behavioral learning automatically applied to security policies for containers, the NeuVector container network security solution delivers multi-layered protection for containers and their hosts. This includes violation and threat detection, vulnerability scanning, and privilege escalation detection for hosts and containers.

Rancher is a popular open source platform for deploying and managing containers in production. It includes robust container orchestration capabilities, as well as commercially-supported distributions of Kubernetes, Mesos, and Docker Swarm, making it easy to run containerized applications with any infrastructure. Rancher also provides a full set of infrastructure services for containers, including networking, storage, host management, load balancing, and more.

"We strongly advise our customers to use container management platforms like Rancher to manage and monitor NeuVector containers," said Fei Huang, CEO, NeuVector. "In this way, security is built into the application deployment process. DevOps and security teams can be assured that all hosts running application containers also have the NeuVector security container running to protect them."

"Container security is a critical consideration across all stages of the software lifecycle," said Sheng Liang, CEO, Rancher Labs. "With the addition of NeuVector to the Rancher application catalog, DevOps teams can take advantage of more simplified and automated deployment of secure, containerized environments."

With one click in the Rancher interface, users can choose to deploy NeuVector containers. Sample configuration files are provided, and minimal setup is required before deployment. Once the NeuVector containers are deployed, they instantly discover runtime containers and automatically build a whitelist-based policy to protect them. Like Rancher, NeuVector supports cross-host, data center, and cloud deployments -- relieving DevOps teams from carrying out error-prone manual configurations for mixed environments.

In addition to production use, NeuVector is also valuable for debugging application connections during testing, and can even be used for forensic investigations after violations are detected. A convenient network packet capture tool assists with investigations during test, production, and incident management.

NeuVector delivers a Docker container network security solution with a zero-configuration policy that adapts to the changing environment and secures containers during run-time. Founded by industry veterans from Fortinet, VMware, and Trend Micro, NeuVector has developed patent-pending behavioral learning for containers with the vision of simple, scalable network security for containers.

Rancher Labs builds innovative, open source software for enterprises leveraging containers to accelerate software development and improve IT operations. With infrastructure services management and robust container orchestration, as well as commercially-supported distributions of Kubernetes, Mesos and Docker Swarm, the flagship Rancher container management platform allows users to easily manage all aspects of running containers in production, on any infrastructure. For additional information, please visit www.rancher.com.