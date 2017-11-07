NeuVector Raises $7 Million in Series A Funding

Hummer Winblad Venture Partners leads round to scale NeuVector's enterprise-ready container firewall security solution

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - NeuVector, which delivers continuous network security for containers, today announced it has raised $7 million in Series A.

The funding round, led by Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, comes amid accelerated enterprise adoption of NeuVector's solution. The round will be used to significantly expand the sales and engineering teams supporting the cloud-native container firewall.

As more enterprises turn to containers for deploying business-critical applications, the need to inspect and secure all internal traffic within these container environments has become increasingly clear. Data breaches and zero-day attacks are becoming more common and dangerous -- and containers are not immune. As enterprises continue to discover, containers are no less vulnerable to crippling security gaps than legacy systems. Containers in production environments prove particularly challenging to secure, as IT teams dynamically deploy, move, and scale them to make efficient use of host and data center resources.

Launched in January 2017, NeuVector combines cloud-native intelligence with traditional network and firewall security to effectively automate container protections. Unlike other solutions in the market, the container firewall security solution -- itself a container that can be easily added to existing container environments -- leverages behavioral learning to automatically recognize and whitelist normal behavior, applying zero-configuration security policies that safeguard container traffic.

"Enterprises are increasingly tapping into the power of containers for application deployment -- and the bad guys have taken notice," said Fei Huang, CEO, NeuVector. "What we want to offer is the most secure, most automatic, and most complete container security solution available. From our launch earlier this year to today's Series A funding, the feedback from our customers has made it clear that the NeuVector solution fills a crucial gap in container security. We're excited to build on the confidence our customers have placed in us as we continue to improve and expand our solution going forward."

The NeuVector solution provides application-layer segmentation to fully isolate container traffic, enabling it to proactively detect and block all suspicious connections within the container environment before malicious software or attackers can do any harm. In this way, NeuVector delivers continuous network container security that protects application containers throughout the build, ship, and runtime phases of devops. This includes runtime vulnerability scanning active across all running containers and hosts, and threat detection designed to mitigate attempted DDoS, DNS, and other attacks.

"As we talk to CIOs, it's clear that containers are being rapidly adopted by enterprises as the future for how applications are delivered," said Lars Leckie, Managing Director, Hummer Winblad. "The missing piece for mass adoption is the runtime security that NeuVector provides, and the traction that NeuVector has seen since launching shows how critical network security is to running containers in production. We're excited to partner with NeuVector to help grow the team and business."

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leading container firewall company, delivers a Docker security solution with a zero-configuration policy that adapts to the changing environment and secures containers during run-time. Founded by industry veterans from Fortinet, VMware, and Trend Micro, NeuVector has developed patent-pending behavioral learning for containers with the vision of simple, scalable network security for containers.