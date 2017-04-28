Nevada Copper Annual Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU) ("Nevada Copper" or "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2017 Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on Friday, April 28th in Vancouver, B.C. Shareholders holding a total of 57,983,165 common shares of the Company attended the meeting in person or were represented by proxy, representing 65.7% of the total 88,168,125 common shares of the Company outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting:

1. Appointment of Auditor

Smyth LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

2. Determination of the Number of Directors

The number of directors was determined at five.

3. Election of Directors

The following persons were elected as Directors of the Company until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company, with the voting results shown below:

Director Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Giulio Bonifacio 54,782,383 98.18 1,014,462 1.82 Michael Brown 54,777,433 98.17 1,019,412 1.83 Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese 55,679,374 99.79 117,471 0.21 Stephen Gill 54,768,433 98.16 1,028,412 1.84 Evgenij Iorich 54,768,433 98.16 1,028,412 1.84

Nevada Copper wishes to thank Mr. Myckatyn, who did not stand for re-election at the Meeting, for his knowledge and insight he provided the Company over the last year. We wish Mr. Myckatyn all the best in his future endeavours.

4. Unallocated Options under the Company's Stock Option Plan

An ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options under the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed. The ordinary resolution was approved by the shareholders of the Company with the following results:

Votes

For Votes

Against Total Shares Voted Shares Voted 54,694,672 1,102,173 55,796,845 % 98.02 1.98 100

5. Conversion Right Under Convertible Loan Facility Amendment

A ballot was conducted with respect to the ordinary resolution to approve the conversion right under the convertible loan facility amendment with Pala Investments Ltd. ("Pala"), as announced in the Company's news release of February 24, 2017. According to the ballots cast, the ordinary resolution was approved by the shareholders of the Company, other than Pala and its affiliates, with the following results:

Disinterested Shareholder Vote Summary

Votes

For Votes

Against Total Shares Voted Shares Voted 15,321,575 186,132 15,507,707 % 98.80 1.20 100

6. Shares for Debt Transaction to Settle Deferred Share Unit ("DSU") Liabilities

A ballot was conducted with respect to the ordinary resolution to approve the issuance of Common Shares in settlement of the DSU Liabilities. According to the ballots cast, the ordinary resolution was approved by the shareholders of the Company, other than the Former Directors and Mr. Myckatyn, with the following results:

Disinterested Shareholder Vote Summary

Votes

For Votes

Against Total Shares Voted Shares Voted 55,695,763 101,082 55,796,845 % 99.82 0.18 100

NEVADA COPPER CORP.

Giulio T. Bonifacio, President & CEO