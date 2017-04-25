Nevada DOT State Railplan Supports X Train as Short Term Passenger Rail Solution

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - X Rail Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE) owners of the ("X" Train) announced today that The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) supports the X Train as a viable short term passenger rail project in the state of Nevada for the 0-5 year time frame. The determination was presented by the NDOT at a public meeting in Las Vegas where the NDOT made public their findings as part of the statewide Nevada State Railplan. www.nvrailplan.org. The NDOT conducted a comprehensive interview process with over 30 stakeholders such as railroad companies, Amtrak, governmental transportation agencies and private project parties. The X Train was selected as a project targeted for support by the NDOT.

NDOT support opens up access to public funding of various project types for the X Train including infrastructure improvement, RRIF loans, TIGER Grants, EDA Grants and other financing sources which could be of value to the X Train. The Company plans to pursue these opportunities.

About X Rail Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE)

XREE is a publicly traded company that is currently in the process of designing and implementing an expedited, luxury train service from the Los Angeles basin to Las Vegas and on other selected passenger rail routes across the US. Known as the "X-Train" the service will utilize conventional rail rights of way and passenger rail equipment -- outfitted in a First Class configuration -- to deliver a new, exciting and cost efficient way to travel to Las Vegas. Service departures are planned to be Thursday and Friday to Las Vegas with returns on Sunday and Monday back to Los Angeles. In addition, the X Train will also offer the ability for its passengers to book hotel rooms, transportation transfers, entertainment & show tickets and other travel incidentals. For more information, please visit the Company website at www.xrailenterprises.com or http://www.vegasxtrain.com.

