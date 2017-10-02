Nevado Announces Addition of 2 New Board Members

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Nevado Resources Corporation (TSX VENTURE:VDO) (the "Company" or "NEVADO») announces that Ms. Virginia Olnick and Mr. David Atkinson have joined the board of director as of October 1st, 2017.

Ms. Olnick is an active investor in the venture capital markets for over 15 years and she has completed the Canadian Securities Course as well as the Public Companies: Financing, Governance, and Compliance course from SFU. Ms. Olnick holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from UBC and is a director of CellStop Systems Inc. and Charlotte Resources

Mr. Atkinson has been involved in the investment industry for more than 30 years with both private and public companies. He is currently President/CEO of Earthworks Industries Inc., which he founded in 1993, and is responsible for the financial and strategic planning requirements of both Earthworks and its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. As a result of spending more than 10 years working on the regulatory framework for development with First Nations in North America he has gained a wealth of experience as it relates to land use / permitting and environmental issues.

About Nevado Inc.

Nevado Resources Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold mining properties.

