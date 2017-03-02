Nevado Announces the Arrival of a New President

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Nevado Resources Corporation. (TSX VENTURE:VDO) (the "Company" or "NEVADO") Is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Lafontaine as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nevado. Mr. Lafontaine has worked in the mining industry for over 15 years and has progressively assumed leadership roles in various mining and exploration organizations, while being associated with high-level discoveries in various products. He is a professional geologist registered in three jurisdictions with a B.Sc. in Geology from Laval University and a M.Sc. In Geology from UNB.

Philippe Cloutier Chairman of the Board of Directors "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Mr. Lafontaine to the Corporation. Mr. Lafontaine, with his experience, will bring new ideas and new dynamism, and we believe he is part of the next generation of our industry. In addition, we would like to thank Mr. Sylvain Laberge who has assumed the role of acting president in recent months. "

Mr. Mike Curtis resigns as Director of the Corporation, leaving Mr. Lafontaine on the Board of Directors. We would like to thank Mr. Curtis for all the years devoted to the good governance of the Corporation.

About Nevado Inc.

Nevado Resources Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold mining properties.

