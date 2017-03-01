Nevado signs contract with SOQUEM for project Roger

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Nevado Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE:VDO) (the "Company" or "NEVADO") is pleased to announce the signing of definitive agreement between SOQUEM and Nevado, allowing Nevado to acquire a 50% undivided interest in the Roger project in consideration for investments totaling $ 2 million over a three-year period . Project Roger is located 5 km northwest of the town of Chibougamau in the province of Quebec.

All details of the option were mentioned in press release issued February 21, 2017.

About Soquem.

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is a leading player in mineral exploration in Québec. Its mission is to explore, discover and develop mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM has participated in more than 350 exploration projects and contributed to major discoveries of gold, diamonds, lithium and other minerals.

About Nevado Inc.

Nevado Resources Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold mining properties.

