New £1 getting you down, PayByPhone has the answer

As councils scramble to update their Pay and Display machines to accept the new £1, PayByPhone has the answer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - As the UK continues to transition to the new 12 sided £1, many drivers are still unable to use outdated pay stations. PayByPhone's mobile parking app is solving that headache, allowing motorists to pay for parking from their smartphones. The app also assists drivers with a countdown timer, text message reminders before their parking expires, and the ability to extend parking sessions from anywhere.

Cities are going out of their way to direct motorists to PayByPhone using temporary signs and social media, and the app has a seen a surge in use during 2017 as a result. This adoption is expected to grow as PayByPhone continues to expand into the U.K. region this year.

"The PayByPhone app make the parking experience simple and straightforward in over 40 cities across the U.K., while reducing reliance on pay stations," says Kush Parikh, President and CEO of PayByPhone. "Not only is this convenient for users, but it also allows councils to reduce their infrastructure costs."

Drivers can begin using the PayByPhone service by downloading the app from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store. Registration only takes a few moments and can also be completed at www.paybyphone.co.uk.

ABOUT PAYBYPHONE

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $325 million in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. Registration is quick and easy and the app reminds the user when their parking is about to expire, allowing them to top up from anywhere, at any time.

Many of the largest and most complex parking operations in the world use PayByPhone, including San Francisco, Miami, Seattle, Vancouver, London and Paris. PayByPhone is wholly-owned by Volkswagen Financial Services, part of the largest auto manufacturer in the world, with brands that include VW, Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini and Ducati.