New $150,000 Home Town Program Looks to Help Support Municipal Grassroots Initiatives Across Canada

PRINCETON, ON--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Frank Cowan Company, through the support of its business partners and The Cowan Foundation, has raised $150,000 to fund a new program that offers financial assistance to municipal-related, community focused grassroots initiatives.

The Home Town Program looks to help improve the safety and quality of life in home towns across Canada. Frank Cowan Company municipal clients are encouraged to work with their broker and company representative to complete a short, simple application. Each initiative may receive funding, up to a maximum of $5,000.

"Mayors, councillors and constituents have a long list of municipal improvement projects they would like to see implemented. Giving back to communities is something we've always done, with this being Frank Cowan Company's 90th anniversary and Canada's 150th, we wanted to make an investment that will have a meaningful impact at the local level," says Larry Ryan, President, Frank Cowan Company.

Frank Cowan Company is accepting applications that improve library programs, parks, community centres or neighbourhood improvement projects. Applications will be reviewed and approved in April and August.

"When you partner with Frank Cowan Company, you partner with a company that cares about your issues and concerns. Not only do we listen, we actively try to help. Be that through our extensive risk and claims management services or the Home Town Program. Over our 90 year history we've learned that relationships matter and this is another way for us to demonstrate our commitment to our clients," says Jeff Coleman, Industry Leader and Vice President, Public Entity.

Home Town Program Sponsors are comprised of members from the insurance, legal and adjusting sectors, including: The Guarantee Company of North America, Temple Insurance Company, XL Catlin, Beach & Associates Limited, Boghosian & Allen LLP, Cunningham Lindsey Canada Claims Services Ltd. ("CLC"), Donnelly Murphy Lawyers Professional Corporation, Lerners LLP, Madorin, Snyder LLP, McCall Dawson Osterberg Handler, McInnes Cooper, Shillingtons LLP, Stieber Berlach LLP, Templeman Menninga LLP and ClaimsPro.

About Frank Cowan Company

Frank Cowan Company is a Canadian leader in providing specialized insurance programs, including risk management and claims services for municipalities and public service, healthcare, education, community, children's and social service organizations across Canada. Proven industry knowledge, gained through over 90 years of partnering with insurance companies and independent brokers, gives Frank Cowan Company the ability to effectively manage the necessary risk, advisory and claims services for both standard and complex issues. Frank Cowan Company's head office is located in Princeton, Ontario with a branch office in Cambridge, Ontario. Clients and broker partners receive support out of both locations.

For additional information about Frank Cowan Company visit www.frankcowan.com.