New 2-Story Models Debut on February 25th at Juniper Neighborhood in Spencer's Crossing

MURRIETA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - The Grand Opening for 2 new model homes at Brookfield Residential's Juniper debuts Saturday, February 25th, bringing more single-family home possibilities to life at Spencer's Crossing in Murrieta. Doors open at 10:00 am, when guests can tour Juniper's gorgeously appointed, 2-story floorplans showcasing large interiors with dramatic entry foyers; chef-inspired kitchens with center islands, granite countertops and Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances; luxurious master suites; secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets; and inviting porches.

The Residence Three model will feature five to six bedrooms and is distinguished by an optional outdoor room, optional first-floor multi-generational suite, a bonus room or optional bedroom with en-suite bath, a 3-bay garage, and an optional detached 1-car garage with optional California roll up rear door.

The Residence Four model will feature five to seven bedrooms and includes a charming breakfast nook leading to an optional outdoor room, a formal dining room that can be converted into an optional bedroom, a second-level entertainment room, and a 4-car tandem garage with optional California roll up rear door.

In addition to model tours, guests can enter imortgage's raffle for the chance to win one of two beach cruiser prizes, plus they can explore Spencer's Crossing's robust recreation, including the new Heroes Park. To learn more, go to www.spencerscrossing.com.

"Juniper's single-level designs are already a sensation and we expect these 2-story floorplans will capture even more attention, especially from larger families," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "Tour Juniper's newest designs and see why there's so much to come home to at Spencer's Crossing."

Juniper offers 4 four floorplans, including two single-level designs, spanning from approximately 3,212 to 4,091 square feet with 3 to 7 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5 baths and 3- to 4-car tandem garages. Prices start from the $400,000s. Other single-family home opportunities at Spencer's Crossing include Nectar by Brookfield Residential, Laurel by Woodside Homes and Sycamore by Richmond American Homes.

Spencer's Crossing's vibrant lifestyle offers recreation, resort-style amenities and miles of trails, plus access to top schools, shopping, dining, and more. School-aged residents are included in the highly regarded Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Menifee Union School District, and Perris Union School District.

Spencer's Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for genuine family living with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation. Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, and resort-style amenities that include Heroes Park, as well as a 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children's wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and a state of the art playground. The 11.5-acre Sports Park is another coveted community feature with lighted soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, tot lots and a concession stand.

To visit Spencer's Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Murrieta Hot Springs Road and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn left on Winchester Road (Highway 79), left again on Max Gillis and right on Leon Road into the community.

From Riverside, take I-15 South, exit Bundy Canyon and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn right on Leon Road into the community.

For more information on the Spencer's Crossing neighborhoods, please visit www.SpencersCrossing.com.

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit www.BrookfieldSoCal.com for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.