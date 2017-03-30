New 212 Cell Phone Number Availability For Businesses To Establish A Local Presence, Thanks To TieTechnology

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - New York City 212 cell phone numbers are believed to be hard to come by but now, TieTechnology, a leading enterprise communications provider, is making plenty of these highly sought numbers available to businesses across the country. With a local number, companies have some distinct advantages.

The 212 area code located in New York City is one that's readily recognizable, giving businesses immediate credibility. It also builds trust with local residents, and because New York City has approximately 8.5 million consumers, it's a prime market to tap.

Businesses with New York City cell phone numbers are able to establish a local presence in Manhattan -- the single largest borough in the city. These phone numbers are able to be forwarded to nearly any other location, making it possible to funnel all incoming calls to one central place, almost regardless of geographic location.

With a 212 area code cell phone number, businesses have a legitimate claim to be listed in local publications -- both print and online. Local numbers are easy to remember and this is especially true with a 212 cell phone number. Also, having a NYC area code lends credibility to businesses well beyond the borough of Manhattan. This makes it a very powerful marketing tool for businesses to gain brand recognition in a huge market.

