New Advanced Population Health and Clinical Analytics Module from dashboardMD

Physicians can now shift to Value Based Care by proactively managing patient populations and effectively monitoring clinical quality measures

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - dashboardMD, a leading provider of enterprise data warehousing and business intelligence reporting solutions for healthcare providers, announced today the release of a new turnkey Population Health and Clinical Analytics module. The expanded capabilities empower provider organizations to proactively monitor and manage clinical quality and patient outcomes.

Clinical quality and patient outcomes are now actively tied to financial success in healthcare. Better performing practices need actionable population health and clinical analytic tools to help improve chronic care management, monitor patient outcomes, eliminate gaps in care and maximize participation results for Value-Based Payment initiatives such as MIPS, APMs, PCMH, ACO or even UDS. Gathering and managing unique care plan populations, clinical quality measures and manually identifying gaps in care is time consuming, tedious and error prone. dashboardMD's newly released population health management module delivers advanced clinical analytic capabilities including interactive daily CQM monitoring dashboards with drill through analysis capabilities and clinical population ad hoc reporting that leverages complex clinical queries.

"Our new population health solution builds on our commitment to deliver effective tools that improve quality and financial performance for provider organizations. With the rollout of Value-Based Payment models well underway, every practice needs to consider the significant impact that programs such as MIPS, APMs, PCMH or ACOs will have on their financial success," explained Jose Valero, President and CEO of dashboardMD. "The importance of shifting to Value-Based Care by proactively managing patient populations and effectively monitoring clinical quality measures cannot be overstated."

