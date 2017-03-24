New affordable housing coming for seniors in Parksville

Ministry of Natural Gas Development and Responsible for Housing Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

PARKSVILLE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Seniors and people with disabilities living on low-to moderate-incomes will soon have increased access to affordable housing in Parksville, with construction underway of Kingsley Manor.

The redevelopment will provide 28 units of safe and secure housing and more options to those who desire independent living. The building will replace a duplex structure that previously housed six seniors.

Kingsley Manor is the first project in B.C. to receive funding through the Government of Canada Social Infrastructure Fund, to increase affordable housing for seniors. Sixteen units are currently held for seniors when Kingsley Manor opens in December 2017.

Located at 312 Hirst Ave., the project is situated in a residential neighbourhood and will provide seniors with easy access to commercial businesses and public transportation.

Kingsley Low Rental Housing Society will be the non-profit operator. The society also operates two other properties in the city.

Quick Facts:

The Government of Canada will provide approximately $2.8 million for 16 units through the Federal Social Infrastructure Fund, to increase affordable housing for seniors. The B.C. government will deliver the funding under the Extension of the Canada-B.C. Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

The B.C. government will provide interim construction financing of approximately $1.3 million.

The City of Parksville and the Regional District of Nanaimo will provide a combined investment of approximately $319,000.

The Kingsley Low Rental Housing Society will provide land and equity of approximately $364,000.

Quotes:

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing and Housing Corporation -

"Our Government remains committed to making significant investments in affordable housing, strengthening Canadian communities and helping create jobs and grow the middle class and those fighting hard to join it. We are providing better places for seniors to live independently, and building a strong foundation for a sustainable economic future."

Michelle Stilwell, Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation, and the MLA for Parksville - Qualicum -

"I don't know if there is anything better than knowing you've helped to provide someone a home and these new units will continue to meet housing needs for low income seniors and persons with disability in our community. This project is another example of the incredible partnerships our government has with local governments and community partners to build new affordable homes like Kingsley Manor."

Mayor Marc Lefebvre, City of Parksville -

"The City of Parksville is pleased to support organizations like Kingsley Low Rental Housing Society. We applaud its innovative approach to creating more affordable housing options that support some of our most vulnerable citizens."

Bill Veenhof, Board Chair, Regional District of Nanaimo -

"The Regional District of Nanaimo welcomes this opportunity to directly support affordable housing. Kingsley Manor has provided an excellent low-rent option for many years, and this redevelopment meets a real and ongoing need across our region."

Duane Round, Building Chair, Kingsley Low Rental Housing Society -

"The Kingsley Housing Society is very excited to announce the redevelopment of Kingsley Manor thanks to funding from the Canada Social Infrastructure Plan, it will be a great asset to Parksville for many years. This was made possible by the incredible support of MLA Michelle Stilwell and the City of Parksville led by Mayor Marc Lefebvre. Our mission is to be a housing provider that will ensure our most vulnerable citizens have a place to call home."

CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of its operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca



Since 2001, the B.C. government has invested $4.9 billion to provide affordable housing for low-income individuals, seniors and families. More than 104,000 B.C. households benefit from provincial social housing programs and services. To find out more, go to: www.bchousing.org



Last year, the B.C. government invested approximately $1.6 million to provide subsidized housing and rent supplements for close to 400 households in Parksville.

