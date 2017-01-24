New Affordable Housing for Single Parents and Individuals

LABRADOR CITY, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invested in affordable housing in Labrador. Single parent families and individuals requiring supportive housing will benefit from these ten new units.

Ms. Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, made the announcement today.

Quick facts:

The federal and provincial governments contributed more than $1,870,000 through the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

The project also received $80,000 through the Homeless Partnering Strategy (HPS).

Since the launch of HPS, nearly 35,000 Canadians who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless have benefitted from education and training opportunities; over 34,000 have received help to find work; more than 6,000 new shelter beds have been created; and over 82,000 people received support in finding stable housing.

The project also received $480,000 through the Provincial Homelessness Fund.

The project was developed by Labrador West Housing & Homelessness Coalition (LWHHC).

Quotes:

"Our Government is providing Canadians not only with safe, affordable housing, but also with the jobs and opportunities they need, so they can strengthen and contribute to our communities. We are proud to support the creation of these new affordable housing units which will contribute to improve the overall well-being of families in Labrador City." - Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador

"The development of these new homes shows the true value of partnerships. Working together with all levels of government and our community partners, we've created safe, secure affordable housing which can open the door to greater opportunities for more single parent families and individuals in our province." - Honourable Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"The LWHHC is thrilled to see the hard work and determination of all our volunteers come to fruition with the opening of Courtyard Place. Our on-site staff offer wrap around supportive housing services, such as housing support, a community kitchen program, and learning workshops to both our tenants and to the communities of Labrador West." - Noreen Careen, Co-chair, Labrador West Housing & Homelessness Coalition.

