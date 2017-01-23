New Affordable Housing for Women and Children

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invested in affordable housing and supported services for victims of domestic violence and their families in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. These four new two-bedroom units will provide stable housing and related services for woman and children who have experienced domestic violence.

Ms. Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, made the announcement today.

Quick facts:

The federal and provincial governments contributed $600,000 through the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

The project also received $330,500 through the Homeless Partnering Strategy (HPS).

Since the launch of HPS, nearly 35,000 Canadians who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless have benefitted from education and training opportunities; over 34,000 have received help to find work; more than 6,000 new shelter beds have been created; and over 82,000 people received support in finding stable housing.

Since 1985, Libra House has provided safe shelter and support for women and children in Happy Valley-Goose Bay who experience family violence. Services are available 24 hours, seven days a week, along with a 24-hour crisis phone line.

Quotes:

"The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable. This is why our Government is glad to support Libra House in providing women and children in Happy Valley-Goose Bay with affordable, safe and quality housing." - Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador

"Libra House assists victims of violence by providing shelter and supports. These new units will enable them to provide more women and children a safe place to call home, helping them to build a stronger future for themselves with dignity and hope." - Honourable Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"Libra House staff and board are very thankful for the partnerships that have facilitated the building of the Libra House Supportive Living Units. Working together, we can help to meet the needs of marginalized women and children in Labrador." - Dianne Climenhage, Co-Chair Libra House Board

