New affordable rental homes for Kingston

KINGSTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Ontario along with the City of Kingston are celebrating the official opening of new housing at 40 Cliff Crescent. This facility will provide Kingston families and individuals with a safe, affordable place to call home.

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with Sophie Kiwala, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Chris Ballard, Ontario's Minister of Housing and the Minister Responsible for the Poverty Reduction Strategy, and Liz Schell, Councillor for the City of Kingston, were on site for the announcement.

Quick facts:

The Kingston and Frontenac Housing Corporation received $697,966 in joint federal-provincial funding for 40 Cliff Crescent through the Canada-Ontario Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) agreement.

40 Cliff Crescent includes features such as modern finishes, balconies for a portion of units, enhanced wood-framed construction soundproofing between units, and indoor secure bicycle parking.

As part of Kingston's Rideau Heights Regeneration Strategy, the project includes the relocation of 10 rent-geared-to-income units from Kingston's Rideau Heights neighbourhood which includes an existing concentration of social housing units.

Tipi Moza in Kingston also received $587,000 in joint federal-provincial funding to assist with a number of Tipi Moza's affordable, culturally appropriate, not-for-profit homes for Indigenous peoples in Kingston.

The City of Kingston provided $1.1 million in funding for the development of 40 Cliff Crescent.

Quotes:

"The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable. This is why our Government is glad to be involved in the creation of these 29 new units which will provide families and individuals in Frontenac County with affordable and quality housing while supporting the local economy." - Mark Gerresten, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

"We are proud to support affordable housing developments that help individuals and families in our community. This is a wonderful example of how, when all levels of government work together to foster community-based solutions, everyone in the Kingston area benefits." - Sophie Kiwala, MPP, Kingston and the Islands

"Providing families and individuals with safe, affordable housing in our community is vital. This investment coupled with the city's investment will go a long way to continuing to provide residents with housing options through rent-geared-to-income units as well as market rate units." - Bryan Paterson, Mayor, City of Kingston

"The Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation is pleased to have again partnered with the City of Kingston, Province of Ontario, and Government of Canada to create new affordable housing options within the Kingston community. Without these contributions important projects like this would not be possible." - Mary Lynn Cousins Brame, CEO, Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC's operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca .

Investing in affordable housing programs is part of Ontario's plan to create jobs, grow the economy and help people in their everyday lives. Since 2003, the province has committed more than $5 billion in funding for affordable housing, which has helped support more than 22,000 new affordable rental housing units, more than 335,000 repairs and improvements to social and affordable housing units and rental and down payment assistance to more than 93,000 households in need. These investments complement the commitments made through Ontario's recent Long-Term Affordable Housing Strategy update, and support the province's goal of ending chronic homelessness by 2025. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario, visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing

