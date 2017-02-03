News Room
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Government of Saskatchewan

Government of Saskatchewan

February 03, 2017 16:42 ET

New Affordable Seniors' Rental Housing Project Opens in Warman

WARMAN, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - The Honourable Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, and a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, will celebrate the official opening of a new affordable housing facility in Warman.

Date: February 6, 2017
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 201 Centennial Blvd
Warman, Saskatchewan

Contact Information

News Room
 