New Affordable Seniors' Rental Housing Project Opens in Warman

WARMAN, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - The Honourable Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, and a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, will celebrate the official opening of a new affordable housing facility in Warman.

Date: February 6, 2017 Time: 2 p.m. Place: 201 Centennial Blvd Warman, Saskatchewan