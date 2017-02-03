New Affordable Seniors' Rental Housing Project Opens in Warman

February 03, 2017 16:42 ET
WARMAN, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - The Honourable Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, and a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, will celebrate the official opening of a new affordable housing facility in Warman.
Young OngCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation403-515-2962yong@cmhc-schl.gc.caLeya MooreSaskatchewan Ministry of Social Services306-787-3610leya.moore@gov.sk.ca
