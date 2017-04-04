New Age Beverages Corporation Announces the Sale of One of Its Buildings For $8.9 Million

Eliminates 100% of debt, reduces invested capital by $4.8 million; Nets an additional $4.0 million for organic growth and working capital

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV), the Colorado-based leading all natural tea, healthy functional beverage company, and owner of the brands XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, and Coco-Libre®, today announced that it has completed the sale and lease back of one of its buildings for a total of $8.9 million.

New Age Beverages Corporation successfully completed a $17.5 million financing and up-listing to the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange in February. One of the commitments that the Company made to investors was to eliminate all debt and further strengthen the Company's financial platform. The sale/lease-back is a follow-through on that commitment and is a successful conclusion to the planned transaction initially signed January 10, 2017.

In the transaction New Age sold one of its buildings to a group of local investors for $8.9 million, and executed a 10-year lease back. As part of the proceeds New Age will eliminate the $4.7 million long-term mortgage it held on the property with US Bank and consequently reduce its invested capital by an equivalent amount. Proceeds to the company are expected to be a net of approximately $4.0 million, which it intends to use for organic growth and working capital.

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, leading all-natural tea and healthy functional beverage company that was founded in 2003. The Company competes in the fast growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters and Functional Waters with the brands XingTea®, Marley One Drop®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Coco-Libre®, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

