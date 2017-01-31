New Age Beverages Corporation Appoints New Board of Directors

New Board of Directors brings extensive experience leading major multinational companies around the world Predominantly independent directors strengthens shareholder representation and governance requirements of more senior exchanges

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - New Age Beverages Corporation ( OTC PINK : NBEV) the Colorado-based Company that markets the brands XingTea®, Aspen Pure® Rocky Mountain Water, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop® Coffee, and Marley Mellow Mood® Relaxation Drinks, today announced that it has appointed five new independent Board of Directors to strengthen shareholder representation, improve governance and to help guide the strategic direction of the firm through its next phase of the growth and evolution.

Joining the New Age Board are five new Directors including Ed Brennan, Greg Fea, Tim Haas, Dr. Reginald Kapteyn, and David Vautrin.

Ed Brennan is currently the owner and CEO of Beak and Skiff, a family-owned major apple orchard and beverage production operation in Lafayette, New York. Ed is also the former Chairman and CEO of Duty Free Stores, and the former CMO of Macy's.

Greg Fea is currently the Managing Partner of Global Solutions Consulting. Greg is also the former Vice-Chairman, CEO, and President of Illy Caffe, a $400 million coffee company with operations across 140 countries. He also led the North American business of Danone, which included the Evian, Volvic and Dannon brands.

Tim Haas is the former Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola Foods, the former CEO of The Minute Maid Company, and the former Group President of Coca-Cola Latin America. Following retirement from Coca-Cola in the mid 2000's, he started an investment management company and been involved in numerous public and private ventures.

Dr. Reginald Kapteyn is business owner and board certified practicing physician at OAM in Michigan where he is also their Director of Pain Management. He is a Director and owner of Vivitris Life Sciences, Inc., and a Director of Product Development at HydroCision, Inc. Dr. Kapteyn is also the former Medical Director at Drake University, and completed his fellowship and is published at the NIH (National Institutes of Health).

David Vautrin is currently the Chief Executive Officer of XFit Brands, Inc. a public company and an advisor to the DeBeukelaer Corporation, maker of Pirouline Cookies. Mr. Vautrin is also the former Chief Marketing Officer of Cott Corporation. Prior to Cott, Mr. Vautrin was the founder and majority owner of Pacific Chai, a Company he later sold to HP Hood.

As part of the appointment of the new Board of Directors, former Directors Julie Anderson and Simon Majumdar have resigned from the Board. Both Ms. Anderson and Mr. Majumdar provided critical leadership in the evolution of the firm from American Brewing to Búcha, Inc. to New Age Beverages. Both Neil Fallon and Brent Willis will remain on the Board, and in their current roles as Executive Chairman and CEO respectively.

Brent David Willis, Chief Executive Officer of New Age Beverages Corporation and a former senior executive with AB InBev and the Coca-Cola Company commented, "We are extremely fortunate to have such an esteemed group of leaders sign up to help guide our Company as we embark on our next phase of growth. They all bring global experience and unique skills within Consumer Goods, Beverages, Retail, and Health Sciences. We are humbled and honored to have them join our Company, and express our sincerest gratitude to Julie Anderson and Simon Majumdar for their loyal and dedicated work during their tenure as Directors."

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, healthy functional beverage company originally founded in 2003 and re-created via the combination of XingTea®, Aspen Pure® Rocky Mountain Water, Búcha® Live Kombucha, and New Age Beverages in June 2016. In October 2016, the Company signed a management agreement to take over the Marley One Drop® RTD Coffee, and Marley Mellow Mood™ Relaxation Drinks brands. The Company trades under the symbol NBEV on the OTC exchange. The Company competes in the fast growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks and Functional Waters. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

