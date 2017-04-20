New Age Beverages Corporation Expands Distribution Nationally Across Portfolio with Major DSD Partners

One-stop-shop strategy of providing a healthy beverage portfolio taking hold with major DSD distributors looking for new sources of growth from credible, scale suppliers Revenue synergies from launching newly acquired or internally developed brands with existing distribution and retail partners expected to have a material impact

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV) the Colorado-based leading all-natural tea and healthy functional beverage company whose brands include XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Aspen Pure®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, and CocoLibre® today announced that it has expanded its total portfolio of brands across 20 major DSD (Direct Store Delivery) distributors throughout the United States. The expansion of its full portfolio of brands from its previous single brand distribution, not only significantly increases New Age's importance within the distributors, but it also significantly increases New Age's retail penetration in independent outlets nationally resulting in an expected material impact on financial performance.

THE DISTRIBUTION EXPANSION

New Age Beverages that over the past nine months completed the mergers of Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Aspen Pure, the Marley Beverage Company, and most recently Coco-Libre less than 30 days ago, previously had a strong presence in Colorado and the Western United States through its own DSD system and key DSD partnerships in surrounding states. Through the recent acquisitions and focusing on national expansion, the Company has closed important gaps to now have penetration across all 50 states and more than 10 countries internationally. That penetration however was typically with one brand where it may have had historical strength like Xing in the West, Marley in the Midwest and Canada, Coco-Libre in the Northeast, or Búcha in California. Now through the amalgamation under the New Age umbrella, the Company has recently been building on those footholds to gain full portfolio penetration with a stronger network of best-in-class distribution partners including:

DSD Distributor Affiliation Location Brands 1) Hensley Beverage Co (AB InBev) Arizona Xing, Marley, Búcha 2) Southwest Beverage (AB InBev) Louisiana Xing, Marley 3) Bill's Distributing (AB InBev) Wisconsin Xing, Marley, Búcha, Aspen Pure 4) Lewis Bear Company (AB InBev) Florida Xing, Marley, Búcha, Aspen Pure 5) Brewers Distributing (AB InBev) Illinois Xing, Marley 6) Capitol Beverage (AB InBev) Minnesota Xing, Búcha, Aspen Pure 7) United Distributing (Independent) California Xing 8) Ray's Beverage (Independent) California Xing, Marley 9) Mahaska Bottling (Pepsi) IA, NE, SD, KA Xing, Marley, Búcha, Aspen Pure 10) Energy Source Dist. (Independent) California Xing, Marley

DSD Distributor Affiliation Location Brands 11) Haralambos Beverage (Independent) California Xing, Marley 12) Jim Carey Dist. Co. (Miller/Coors) Louisiana Xing, Aspen Pure 13) Palmentere Brothers (Independent) Missouri Xing, Búcha 14) John Lenore & Co (Independent) California Xing, Marley, Búcha, Aspen Pure 15) Spirit & Sanzone (Miller/Coors) New York Marley, Búcha 16) Lake Beverage (AB InBev) New York Marley, Búcha 17) Eagle Beverage (AB InBev) New York Marley 18) Gasko & Meyer (Independent) New York Búcha 19) North Atlantic Naturals (Independent) MA, NH, MA Xing, Marley, Búcha 20) Sharazi Distributing (Independent) MA Búcha

NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION EVOLUTION

New Age Beverages Corporation has transformed its business since inception 9 months ago to:

A leading portfolio of brands competing in the five fastest growing segments in the beverage category averaging ≈10% annual segment growth



A publicly-traded, NASDAQ-listed firm with world-class institutional investors



$0 debt, 0 warrants, with excellent working capital for investment behind its brands



A strong business platform and execution system with an increasingly experienced organization focused on delivering superior, sustainable, profitable organic growth



Organic double-digit topline growth and triple-digit EBITDA growth with a current annual revenue run rate >$80 million incorporating its new brand acquisitions

Tom LeBon, President of the US Division for New Age Beverages commented, "The building out of our national DSD distribution network is rapidly accelerating now that we have the resources to invest in our brands and have a full portfolio competing in the top five growth categories of beverages. Given the growth rates in beer and other traditional non-alcoholic beverages, distributors and retailers are reaching out to New Age for a one-stop renewed growth solution. We are by no means complete in our network and coverage, but the planned cross-selling of our brands and leveraging of relative regional strengths of individual brands, to now national expansion of the entire portfolio is beginning to accelerate."

About New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, leading all-natural tea and healthy functional beverage company that was founded in 2003. The Company competes in the fast growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters and Functional Waters with the brands XingTea®, Marley One Drop®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Coco-Libre®, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, and www.cocolibre.com

