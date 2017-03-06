New Age Beverages Corporation Launches Aspen Pure Probiotic, The World's First Shelf-Stable Probiotic Water

Leverages New Age's technical expertise to develop 1st ever worldwide shelf-stable probiotic water with more than 10 billion cfu's (Probiotics) Expanded internal production capacity to meet demand from major national pharmacy, traditional grocery and convenience customers

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV) the Colorado-based Company that markets the brands XingTea®, Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop® Coffee, and Marley Mellow Mood® Relaxation Drinks, today announced the national launch of its newest product, Aspen Pure® Probiotic, the world's first shelf-stable (non-refrigerated) probiotic water with more than 10 billion cfu's (colony forming units/probiotics) and more than 9 months of extended shelf-life.

A little more than two weeks ago, New Age Beverages Corporation completed a successful up-listing to the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange together with a financing led by Aegis Capital and Maxim Group that raised more than $17 million. One of the major drivers of organic growth that the company shared with investors was the launch of a disruptive portfolio of beverages that would solidify the Company's position as a leader in healthy functional beverages. The development and national expansion of Aspen Pure® Probiotic is a reflection of that strategy taking hold, and so far the demand from the few major national pharmacy chains, big box retailers, and convenience stores has been unprecedented.

The new Aspen Pure Probiotic water has more than 12 different probiotic strains in it including: Lactobacillus-Acidophilus Bifidobacterium Bifidum Lactobacillus Rhamnosus B-Lactis Lactobacillus Salivarius B-Infantis LACTOBACILLUS CASEI B-Breve Lactobacillus Plantarum B-Longum Lactobacillus-Lactis Streptococcus Thermophilus

The Company successfully leveraged its technical expertise in Kombucha production and its relationships with major probiotic industry leaders to develop the new product that does not require refrigeration and maintains 9 months of shelf-life with no degradation of the more than 10 billion live probiotics contained in each serving. The infusion of the probiotics as part of the production process does not change the color or the flavor of the water, with the finished product having the same clean, crisp finish of the original Aspen Pure Rocky Mountain water.

The new Aspen Pure® Probiotic will be priced at $2.49 at retail, sold in the iconic and ergonomic Aspen Pure 24 oz size package, priced well below that of most premium regular plain waters. Aspen Pure® PH Balanced, which comes naturally PH balanced from the Rocky Mountains with up to 7.0 PH, will also be expanded nationally and concurrently with the Aspen Pure® Probiotic launch and will be priced at $1.49 for the same 24 oz size.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer for New Age Beverages, and a former senior executive with AB InBev and The Coca-Cola Company, mentioned, "I am so proud of the team for the breakthrough innovation they achieved with Aspen Pure® Probiotic. We were always confident in the idea, but the retailer response has just been overwhelmingly positive. Aspen Pure® has always had a fanatical following in limited distribution in the West. Now with our expanded capacity and a truly differentiated product we are excited about the potential the brand represents, and feel we are at the tip of the iceberg with what we have in front of us."

About New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, healthy functional beverage company originally founded in 2003 and re-created via the combination of XingTea®, Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water, Búcha® Live Kombucha, and New Age Beverages in June 2016. In October 2016, the Company signed a management agreement to take over the Marley One Drop® RTD Coffee, and Marley Mellow Mood™ Relaxation Drinks brands. The Company competes in the fast growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks and Functional Waters. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, and www.drinkmarley.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, New Age Beverages undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

