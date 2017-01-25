New Age Beverages Corporation Launches New Store Brand Tea With Major Convenience Chain

Co-developed portfolio of new Ready-to-Drink Premium Teas in five trending and consumer preferred flavors Recently began shipping to all outlets chain-wide throughout the United States

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - New Age Beverages Corporation ( OTC PINK : NBEV) the Colorado-based Company that markets the brands XingTea®, Aspen Pure® Rocky Mountain Water, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop® Coffee, and Marley Mellow Mood® Relaxation Drinks, today announced that it has launched a new portfolio of store-branded, premium Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Teas created exclusively for a major North American convenience store operator with more than 3000 stores. New Age recently began shipping to all their convenience outlets throughout the United States.

The new store-brand teas that come in five of the most trending consumer flavors leveraged New Age Beverages' and XingTea's proprietary flavoring and tea creation expertise to develop the portfolio. XingTea was recently ranked number one out of 250 brands in the North American Tea Competition. The Company utilized their experience to create a new premium healthier beverage for the major retailer's shoppers. New Age supported every step of the process from brand and graphics development with eye-catching imagery through final production to architect a new set of great tasting RTD teas at one of the best values in the industry.

Tom LeBon, President of the North American Division of New Age Beverages Corporation that co-lead the initiative, commented, "The collaboration between New Age and the retailer partner represents an important step forward in New Age's relationships with its key customers. The new store-branded RTD Teas represents New Age's first entrant into private-label tea development and significantly expands New Age's scale. As part of the initiative, New Age's XingTea® brand will also be commercialized throughout the retailer creating a higher blending margin vs. other convenience retailers continuing to sell pre-priced lower-quality teas."

New Age Beverages was created with the merger of XingTea and Búcha, Inc. in June of 2016. In October of 2016, the Marley Beverage Company portfolio was added to the firm, further increasing the Company's scale and relevance with retailer and distributor partners, and allowing New Age to enter into the RTD Coffee and Relaxation Drink Segments with the brands Marley One Drop®, and Marley Mellow Mood®.

About New Age Beverages Corporation ( OTC PINK : NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, healthy functional beverage company originally founded in 2003 and re-created via the combination of XingTea®, Aspen Pure® Rocky Mountain Water, Búcha® Live Kombucha, and New Age Beverages in June 2016. In October 2016, the Company added the Marley One Drop® RTD Coffee, and Marley Mellow Mood™ Relaxation Drinks brands to the portfolio. The Company trades under the symbol NBEV on the OTC exchange. The Company competes in the fast growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks and Functional Waters. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, and www.drinkmarley.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations.

