New Age Beverages Corporation To Webcast Presentation at ROTH Capital Partners Conference Today, March 15, 2017

Due to significant investor interest, New Age Beverages Corporation will webcast today's presentation

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV), the Colorado-based Company that markets the brands XingTea®, Aspen Pure® Rocky Mountain Water, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop® Coffee, and Marley Mellow Mood® Relaxation Drinks, announces it will be Webcasting its presentation at the 29th Annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference taking place today, March 15th at 11:30 AM Pacific Time, in Dana Point, California.

New Age Beverages CEO, Brent Willis and CFO, Chuck Ence, will be presenting and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Due to significant interest expressed by investors, New Age Beverages Corporation will webcast the presentation with the support of Wall Street Webcasting. The audio and visual of the presentation can be found with the following link:

http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/nbev

The webcast will be archived for 90 days following our live presentation.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with New Age Beverages management, please contact your ROTH representative, or Amato and Partners, New Age Beverages' investor relations firm, at admin@amatoandpartners.com.

About New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, healthy functional beverage company originally founded in 2003 and re-created via the combination of XingTea®, Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water, Búcha® Live Kombucha, and New Age Beverages in June 2016. In October 2016, the Company signed a management agreement to take over the Marley One Drop® RTD Coffee, and Marley Mellow Mood™ Relaxation Drinks brands. The Company competes in the fast-growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks and Functional Waters. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, and www.drinkmarley.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverages' expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, New Age Beverages undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.