New Age Beverages Health Sciences Division Unveils Roadmap for Further Development, Distribution, and New Product Expansion

Negotiations underway to launch New Age's Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) beverage into national trial programs with major Healthcare System

Roadmap and launch schedule established for beverage portfolio launch, additional clinical trials, and conversion of additional Premier Micronutrient patents into efficacious beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV), the Colorado-based leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company whose brands include Xing®, Aspen Pure® Probiotic, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley®, and Coco-Libre®, today announced the official structure and launch of the New Age Health Sciences Division. With the addition of Gerald M. Haase, M.D. as Chief Scientific Officer and James E. Ehrlich, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, the New Age Health Sciences Division organization structure and roadmap for further development, clinical research trails and studies, and new product launch beginning in Q4 2017 is taking shape.

New Age acquired the Premier Micronutrient Corporation (PMC) in Q2 2017, and with it acquired 12 patents developed in partnership with the U.S. Government, and a range of clinical trials and studies and cooperative research insight springboarding the Company into one of the leading intellectual property holders in the beverage industry. The products and patents, developed over the past 10 years with the Department of Defense and NASA, are far ranging from neural protection from traumatic head injuries, to hearing health, to radiation protection, with New Age now being the only company in the world, with the only proven product in the world to protect against the effects of radiation.

With the formation of the New Age Health Sciences (https://newagehealth.us) as a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of New Age, the team has been tasked to evolve the patented technologies and studies into functional beverages that fulfill distinct fundamental human-need-states, and to launch a range of clinically proven products primarily through the medical and pharmacy channels.

Dr. Gerald M. Haase, Chief Scientific Officer, has led the initiatives to formulate the initial products within the portfolio for launch in Q4 2017. Dr. Haase commented, "As the Chief Scientific Officer of New Age Beverage's Health Sciences Division (NAHSD), I am very pleased that a number of novel products will be launched into the marketplace over the next several months, through 2018 and beyond. The Health Sciences Division seeks to exploit its expertise in clinical medicine and antioxidant science to provide superior functional formulations that address fundamental human needs thereby fulfilling a significant unmet market opportunity."

Dr. James E. Ehrlich, New Age's newly appointed Chief Medical Officer is negotiating strategic relationships with national hospital chains and research departments, and is in the process of securing exclusive distribution relationships to conduct trials and post-operative satisfaction surveys of the New Age Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) product. Dr. Ehrlich remarked, "This is a unique opportunity to commercialize such a substantial intellectual property portfolio. From the patented ionizing radiation protection formulation developed with our government, to products for hearing health, diabetes treatment and many others, this portfolio is extremely valuable. The pace at which we are developing beverages to improve surgical outcomes, lower cholesterol, improve metabolism and create superior rehydration is unlike anything I have ever seen or been a part of."

As part of its plans going forward, the NAHSD will be expanding distribution on its first three priority products, rounding out its Medical Advisory board, furthering its R&D effort to convert the patented PMC technologies into a beverage delivery system, executing an exclusive partnership with a National Healthcare System for distribution, and further trials on New Age's ERAS beverage, and expanding distribution with a major national pharmacy chain.

Gerald M. Haase is Clinical Professor of Surgery at the University of Colorado, School of Medicine. He recently became the Chief Scientific Officer of New Age Beverage Corporation Health Sciences Division. He is also the Principal of Rocky Mountain Medical Research and HMG Health Enterprises. Dr. Haase has been actively involved in medical research and clinical trials for over 35 years, including the design of central venous access devices, applications for intra-operative radiation therapy in pediatric solid tumors, technical surgical innovations in adult and childhood cancer, and development of novel strategies for antioxidant micronutrient therapy to achieve optimal health. In these efforts, he was Vice Chairman of the Children's Cancer Group, a cooperative research enterprise of the National Institutes of Health. In addition, he received logistic and financial support from the United States Congress and developed extensive collaborative research programs with the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA.

Dr. Haase is also the co-founder of CURE, a not-for-profit foundation assisting China in the management of children with cancer. He has partnered with governments, universities and hospitals around the world to advance unique health care initiatives in traditional and integrative medicine. He has published 180 scientific papers, is the inventor or co-inventor of nine issued U.S. patents for antioxidant micronutrient therapy, has five patent applications pending and has been the recipient of clinical research grants & contracts funded at a several million-dollar cumulative level. He has been an editorial reviewer for numerous journals including Journal of Pediatric Surgery, Cancer, and American Journal of Diseases of Childhood and was a member of the editorial board of Annals of Surgical Oncology. He has also participated with the International Office of the National Cancer Institute and has been an examiner in pediatric surgery for the American Board of Surgery.

Dr. Haase received his undergraduate degree from the Johns Hopkins University and M.D. degree from Tufts University School of Medicine with graduate honors in research. His surgical training was at the University of Colorado, Health Sciences Center, Harvard Medical School (Boston Children's Hospital) and Ohio State University, School of Medicine (Nationwide Children's Hospital). He is a member of more than 25 professional societies in the medical field including the American College of Surgeons, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Society of Surgical Oncology, the Pacific Association of Pediatric Surgeons and the American Association for Physician Leadership. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Cancer Society.

Dr. James Ehrlich is a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Colorado (endocrinology) and was an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the department of medicine at the George Washington University Medical Center in Washington DC. Dr. Ehrlich was also the national cardiology director for CardioDx, a cardiovascular molecular diagnostics company, and Aspen Preventive Health, a cardiometabolic clinical testing program. He is board certified in two fields -- anesthesiology and obesity medicine, and recently became the Chief Medical Officer of New Age Beverage Corporation Health Sciences Division.

Spanning both anesthesiology and personalized preventive/diagnostic medicine with "high tech risk assessment", he founded and became the Medical Director of Colorado Heart and Body Imaging in Denver, diagnostic facilities using electron beam tomography (EBT) and numerous other modalities for the early detection of coronary and vascular disease, osteoporosis and some cancers. The Colorado Heart and Body Imaging became the "nation's most technologically advanced and versatile screening center". Considered an authority in the integration of imaging, physiologic and laboratory diagnostic technologies with conventional office based assessment, Dr. Ehrlich has delivered over 200 lectures to physician audiences on 5 continents and is the course co-director for two annual symposia on preventive medicine and preventive cardiology. Over the past 15 years, Ehrlich has made over 200 appearances on national and regional TV and radio discussing new methods for the early detection of disease and emerging concepts in prevention and personalized medicine.

Involved in atherosclerosis research with investigators at two medical schools, Dr. Ehrlich is a founding member of the Society of Atherosclerosis Imaging and a co-founder of the Society of Cardiovascular CT. He is an active contributor to and task force member of SHAPE -- the Society for Heart Attack Prevention and Eradication. Most of his research has focused on the monitoring of subclinical atherosclerosis in insulin resistant states and in Type 1 diabetes. More recent research involves atherosclerosis in kidney failure patients and clinical studies involving biologic radiation protection. After graduating with honors from the Boston University School of Medicine, he did his internship and residency training at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center where he was a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology, a specialty he had practiced for twenty years.

About New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company that was founded in 2003. The Company competes in the fast growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters and Functional Waters with the brands XingTea®, Marley One Drop®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Coco-Libre®, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems.

The company operates the websites http://newagebev.us, http://newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.us.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

