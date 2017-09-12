New Age Beverages Launches New E-Commerce Division

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV)

E-Commerce channel expansion facilitates direct home delivery worldwide of New Age's expanding portfolio of healthy and organic beverages

Significant advantages in portfolio, brand relevance, scale and public structure position New Age to become a leading home beverage delivery destination of choice

New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV) the Colorado-based leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company whose brands include XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Aspen Pure®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, and Coco-Libre® today announced the expansion of their first new channel of distribution with the launch of their E-Commerce Division visible at (https://shop.newagebev.us) to enable customers worldwide to purchase and receive home delivery of their increasingly expanding portfolio of healthy beverages. The Division is expected to have a material impact on New Age's financial performance over the next 12 months.

New Age's launch into direct delivery complements their expanding retail business in traditional convenience and grocery and provides consumers access to the New Age portfolio worldwide where New Age does not yet have distribution. In markets where New Age is already distributed, it is working closely with retail partners to help them drive traffic through disseminating online couponing and other offers to drive in-store purchase and traffic, as traditional retailers respond to the trend of consumers looking for more convenience including home delivery.

Julia Schroeder, head of New Age's E-commerce group commented, "We knew that some of our competitors had attained more than 30% of their revenue from E-Commerce, so this was an easy benchmark for us to establish as our target over the next twelve months. We know it is achievable, as we have the advantages of a full portfolio of on-trend, healthy beverages unlike other single product companies. Coupled with the benefit of our size and public company reach, and our expertise to develop a best-in-class scalable platform, we expect to rank and become a leading home delivery beverage destination of choice. We are excited about providing our brands to a broader global audience, educating consumers on why and how our products are superior, and significantly contributing to New Age's bottom line."

The E-Commerce Division, which went live to consumers on September 10th, will house all of New Age's top selling sku's across all their brands including Xing®, Aspen Pure®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley®, and Coco-Libre®. The Company's newest brands Marley® Mate, PediaAde™, will be added shortly as will some of New Age's partner brands that they have historically only sold via New Age's direct store distribution system in Colorado. In addition to brand sales, the Division will provide important distinctions and points of difference on their brands, information about overall health and wellness for consumers, and will enable consumer's access to brand specific apparel and other promotional items for brand loyalists.

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company that was founded in 2003. The Company competes in the fast growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters and Functional Waters with the brands XingTea®, Marley One Drop®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Coco-Libre®, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites http://newagebev.us, http://newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.us.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

