New Alliance Memory 512Mb SDRAMs in 54-Pin TSOP II Package Provide Pin-for-Pin Replacements for Discontinued Micron Technology Devices

SAN CARLOS, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Alliance Memory today introduced two new 512Mb synchronous DRAMs (SDRAM) in the 54-pin TSOP II package. The AS4C32M16SB-7TCN and AS4C32M16SB-7TIN are available in commercial (0°C to +70°C) and industrial (-40°C to +85°C) temperature ranges. The devices provide pin-for-pin replacements for Micron Technology's discontinued 32M x 16 MT48LC32M16A2P-75:C (AS4C32M16SM-7TCN) and MT48LC32M16A2P-75 IT:C (AS4C32M16SM-7TIN) SDRAMs. Alliance Memory bought the remaining stock of these Micron Technology 512Mb SDRAMs in 2014.

"We are committed to making the transition to Alliance parts as easy as possible for Micron customers, with no gap in product availability," said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. "We will continue to sell these SDRAMs with their Micron part numbers while stock lasts, and the Alliance-branded AS4C32M16SM-7TCN and AS4C32M16SM-7TIN will be available while supplies last. The AS4C32M16SB-7TCN and AS4C32M16SB-7TIN ("B die") will be available for at least five years. The devices released today will provide a long-term solution, offering customers pin-for-pin-compatible replacements at a lower cost."

The AS4C32M16SB-7TCN and AS4C32M16SB-7TIN are optimized for medical, industrial, point-of-sale, automotive, and telecom applications requiring high memory bandwidth. The devices operate from a single +3.3V (±0.3V) power supply, offer fast clock rates up to 143MHz, and are lead (Pb)- and halogen-free.

The SDRAMs provide programmable read or write burst lengths of 1, 2, 4, 8, or full page, with a burst termination option. An auto pre-charge function provides a self-timed row pre-charge initiated at the end of the burst sequence. Easy-to-use refresh functions include auto- or self-refresh, while a programmable mode register allows the system to choose the most suitable modes to maximize performance.

Device Specification Table

Part number Pin-for-pin compatibility Clock rate (MHz) Temp. range (°C) AS4C32M16SB-7TCN MT48LC32M16A2P-75:C (AS4C32M16SM-7TCN) 143 0 to 70 AS4C32M16SB-7TIN MT48LC32M16A2P-75 IT:C (AS4C32M16SM-7TIN) 143 -40 to 85

Samples and production quantities of the AS4C32M16SB-7TCN and AS4C32M16SB-7TIN are available now, with lead times of six to eight weeks for large orders. Pricing starts at $7 per piece in quantities of 5,000 units or more.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's product range includes DRAMs and SRAMs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in San Carlos, California, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

