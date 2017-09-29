New America Energy Announces that ONCI and their Tech Team Fly Communications Joins NECA in an Advisory Role

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Sep 29, 2017) - Title King, through its parent Company, New America Energy Corp. ( OTC PINK : NECA), proudly announces that On4 Communications and their tech Team Fly Communications have officially joined NECA in an Advisory Role.

Jeff Canouse, CEO, commented: "With our newly announced strategic alliance with ONCI's CEO Steve Berman, which entails the marketing and development of 3 Apps for the Auto Insurance, Safety and Warranty Business, along with a targeted ad platform for our Title Loans App, we are thrilled to have 2 powerful partners joining our new era of growth. We see ONCI and FLY's combined branding and direct response approach as an ideal fit for our accelerated App marketing and development growth and are honored to have FLY and ONCI join forces with us in an advisory role at this juncture. I look forward to providing more updates on this powerful new alliance over the coming weeks."

About New America Energy Corp

Based in Atlanta GA, through its title loan subsidiary, Title King, LLC, provides short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral use of car and truck titles. The Company operates in the alternative financial services industry, providing automobile title loans to consumers who own their vehicle free and clear and need convenient and simple access to funds. Other products offered in this industry include other forms of consumer loans, check cashing, money orders and money transfers. Consumers who use alternative financial services are often referred to as "underserved" or "underbanked" by banks and other traditional financial institutions. With store operations expected to expand throughout the South East, Title King expects to provide short-term loans to a wider reach of consumers. www.titlekingloans.com

Photos of our Title Loan store can be viewed on our Twitter account at https://twitter.com/titlekingloans

Photos are also available on the Company Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/titlekingloans/?fref=ts

Safe Harbor Statement:

