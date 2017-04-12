New amplifire Feature Offers Real-Time Learner Assessment and Instructor Feedback

Learner Transcript Provides Actionable Insights for Efficient and Effective Progress

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - amplifire, a scientifically proven, adaptive learning software solution used by healthcare, education and Fortune 500 companies like UCHealth, Partners Health, Mastec, United Airlines, CompTIA and The Princeton Review, today launched Learner Transcript -- a new feature that highlights a learner's strengths and deficiencies to better inform and adapt subsequent training and study sessions.

amplifire's Learner Transcript is a detailed, at-a-glance report of individual performance, progress, and learning challenges within each course. Its development is based on recent trends in adaptive learning in higher education that call for improved access and analysis of real-time student data. In the dashboard, learners can track their performance and identify areas where additional study and remediation is required. Instructors can easily access individual learner progress and performance data in one centralized location. They can then quickly drill down into the information they need and respond with customized, effective coaching and tutoring -- two of the most proven best ways to retain students.

Specifically, the Learner Transcript dashboard illustrates:

Progress

Time spent

Knowledge levels, including initial knowledge from amplifire's adaptive learning assessment

Refresher performance

Course performance comparison against peers

Question-level drill down

"We expect the Learner Transcript to significantly impact the efficiency and progress of learners' study plans, as well as improve instructors' ability to diagnose and correct learner outcomes," said Bob Burgin, CEO of amplifire. "This feature is just the latest in our vigilant efforts to address the needs of our clients while continuously improving upon one of the world's most effective technologies for adaptive learning."

amplifire's proprietary software, developed by the world's leading experts in cognition, includes triggers that switch on learning and dopamine levels in the brain resulting in faster learning gains coupled with increased memory and retention over time. amplifire's patented algorithms and visual heat maps provide evidence of learning and the reduction of Confidently Held Misinformation™ instances that can cause risk, loss and harm in any industry. The software is one of the world's leading brain science based learning technologies, and is successfully deployed within three key verticals: amplifire Healthcare Alliance, amplifire Advanced Education, and amplifire Performance.

For more information about amplifire, or to inquire about free pilot program offers, demo programs, or scholarships, please contact Melanie Howard at MHoward@amplifire.com.

About amplifire:

Amplifire's mission is to build a smarter, safer, more prosperous world in which people perform at their highest potential. Amplifire, a division of Knowledge Factor, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, makes online learning platforms that maximize human performance at scale by reducing confidently held misinformation leading to risk, loss and harm. Perfected since 2001 by the world's leading experts in brain science and cognition, Amplifire's patented algorithms and analytics have improved the lives of thousands of professionals, students and patients and saved clients millions of dollars. Learn more about amplifire's Advanced Education for higher ed, amplifire Performance for the corporate market, and the amplifire HealthcareAlliance for the healthcare industry at www.amplifire.com.

