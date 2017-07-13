New and Larger Wellness Center in the Works at Holiday Island

HOLIDAY ISLAND, AR--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HIHI), a development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market, released the news today that the Wolf Wellness & 24/7 Fitness Center is in the process of constructing a new and larger facility on their own property located at the Holiday Island Shopping Center that will house and provide all of their medical, therapy, rehab, and fitness services.

The Wellness Center recently purchased an acre of land in the Holiday Island Shopping Center, and the owner -- Sheila Wolf, who holds a Masters Occupational Therapy Degree and has 17 years of experience -- is in the process of building a 8,000 square foot facility in the coming months that will house all of its health and medical services, including her 24/7 Fitness Center. The Wellness Center boosts over 400 members now, and it has mandated occupational contracts with four (4) area schools.

Gene Thompson, CEO of Holiday Island Holdings, said, "As disclosed in recent prior press releases, Boston Mountain Medical recently opened their 11th clinic in Arkansas at the Holiday Island Shopping Center, and it will significantly expand the medical services to the area. Coupled with the expansion of the Wellness Center, medical and health services are rapidly growing at Holiday Island."

Thompson, went on to say, "These developments continue to preserve and improve the quality of life at affordable costs here at Holiday Island -- and the nearby area -- in what we predict to eventually become a city of 10,000, the largest town between here and the Northwest Arkansas Metro, the 3rd fastest growing metro in the U.S.

"The exclusive developer of Holiday Island -- Thomas H. Dees -- had this vision 38 years ago when he first conceived the shopping center complete with medical and health services, and then actually built the town. We are pleased to be working with such a visionary and extraordinary entrepreneur.

"Again, this all ties into our pursuit of 2 medical clinics and heliport acquisition which would give the Company a monopoly on the local medical services."

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for regular press releases about the Company's progress. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.holidayislandholdings.com.

About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HIHI):

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating its core business in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and prosper in its participation in the local retail, commercial, and residential markets.

