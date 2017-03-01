New Anderson Bridge to improve key transportation link between southern and northern New Brunswick

MIRAMICHI, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - From visiting friends and relatives to getting goods to market, safe and modern roads, bridges and highways are vital to our quality of life and our economy. Investments in transportation infrastructure helps create jobs and grow the middle class now while building the foundation for a strong economic future.

Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi-Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Bill Fraser, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Northern and Miramichi Funds; and Lisa Harris, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care, today announced more than $94 million in federal-provincial funding to replace the existing Anderson Bridge with a new structure. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $40.8 million to this project while the Government of New Brunswick is providing $53.6 million.

The Anderson Bridge, which crosses the Miramichi River along Route 8, links the villages on the south side of the river with Miramichi's west end. The bridge is also key in joining northeastern New Brunswick with the Trans-Canada Highway outside Fredericton, providing a connection to all of Canada, and markets in the United States.

The new span will feature a wider cross-section and be able to accommodate the region's traffic needs of today, while ensuring that a modern link across the Miramichi River is maintained for the foreseeable future.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is making investments like these in communities because modern and efficient infrastructure fosters economic growth which helps to strengthen the middle class. The federal contribution to the replacement of the Anderson Bridge will ensure that it remains a key link for travel, trade and daily life between northern and southern New Brunswick for years to come"

- Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi-Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Anderson Bridge is a crucial link for the people and businesses in the Miramichi region. We know residents want infrastructure that is dependable, meets their needs and supports our economic activity. With our federal partners, we have moved quickly to address the need for a new bridge at this location. Together we are working to get things done for our region and our province."

- Bill Fraser, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and minister responsible for the Northern and Miramichi Funds, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Miramichi

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan: http://www.budget.gc.ca/fes-eea/2016/docs/themes/infrastructure-en.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html.

Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/nrp-pnr-prog-eng.html.

New Building Canada Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/nbcp-npcc-eng.html.

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada