New attraction and upgrades at Britannia Mine Museum to support Canada's cultural heritage

BRITANNIA BEACH, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Investing in cultural infrastructure helps Canada preserve the experiences of its people and places, and inspires visitors to explore and understand the world around them. The governments of Canada and British Columbia recognize that strategic investments in public infrastructure-including funding for cultural projects-play a key role in supporting dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Jordan Sturdy, MLA West Vancouver-Sea to Sky announced federal funding of up to $1,399,860 for upgrades to the Britannia Mine Museum.

Thanks to this support, the Mill building within the museum will be rehabilitated into an enhanced attraction which will include a multimedia presentation to showcase the importance of the Mill when it was fully operational from the 1920's until its closing in 1974. The 20-storey Mill building, a National Historic Site, contributed to the economic success of British Columbia and Canada when the Britannia Mine was the largest copper producer in the British Commonwealth in the late 1920s.

In addition, the funding will also allow for further rehabilitation of surrounding infrastructure and other historic buildings, including the Event Plaza outside the Mill as a gathering place for arts and cultural festivals, and the creation of a BioLab where visitors can learn more about the successful water treatment and environmental remediation, leading to the revitalized Howe Sound.

Once complete in the summer of 2019, this project will extend the life of the museum and extend its programming and educational foundation, helping to preserve and promote Canadian cultural heritage.

"Cultural infrastructure helps make our communities into places where families can learn together, where neighbours can meet, and where Canadians can celebrate our incredible history. The Government of Canada is proud to support the Britannia Mine Museum project. This investment will protect an important National Heritage Site and help create good jobs for the middle class."

Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country



"I am pleased to have advocated for funding and partnership agreements that would bring alive this magnificent Britannia Mill building. Together with the mining industry, I am so delighted that the Government of Canada has made available the New Building Canada Fund that will contribute to creating another authentic historic experience at the Britannia Mine Museum."

Jordan Sturdy, MLA West Vancouver-Sea to Sky

"We are extremely grateful for the support of the Government of Canada for enabling us to continue to share the stories, history and significance of Britannia. The Britannia Mine played an important role in BC's social and economic success over its decades of operation, and it now is a great venue to discuss how metals from modern mining continue to play a very important role in our everyday lives."

Bob Dickinson, Chairman of the Britannia Mine Museum's Fundraising Committee

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Budget 2017 proposed almost $2.2 billion over 11 years to support social infrastructure in Canadian communities, including $1.8 billion over 10 years for cultural and recreational infrastructure.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $1,399,860 under the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects. The Britannia Mine Museum is contributing the remaining $2,800,140 of the $4,200,000 total eligible project cost.

