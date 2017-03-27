New Breakthrough Technology Water Remediation and Purification System (WRPS) Shows Positive Results in Removal of Bacteria, Parasites, Heavy Metals, including Gold, and Other Contaminants

QUIBDO, COLOMBIA and DEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Scientists of Irving A. Backman & Associates and SARC Global recently joined political and technical representatives from the municipality of Quibdo in the Choco region of western Colombia to assess the efficacy of this new Water Remediation Purification System (WRPS).

The demonstration's purpose was to prove the WRPS advanced water purification technology in removing a large variety of contaminants, such as bacteria, parasites heavy metals and other contaminants, including gold and precious metals, producing potable water. The demonstration also showed the facilitation of rapid and inexpensive recovery of suspended minerals even including precious metals.

The source of the contaminated water was the Atrato river, once a pristine source of fish and commerce, now nearly devoid of all life and a hazard to navigation.

The smallest WRPS units, approximately 5 to 6 cubic feet and weighing only 75 to 100 pounds, can process up to 25,000 gallons per day. Systems exceeding One Million gallons daily are scalable. The equipment is very pressure and flow dependent; engineering constraints would allow scalability to this range by installation of parallel devices.

Quibdo, the main commerce enter of the region has a population of over 100,000 without any water treatment facilities at all. The Atrato River is heavily polluted -- virtually an open sewer for Quibdo and sister communities.

Demonstration results provided insight into various toxic chemicals, including organophosphates, and heavy metal oxides, including arsenic, chromium, cadmium, mercury, zinc, lead and copper compounds. All concentrations exceeded U. S. EPA designated threshold safe parameters for potable water. Significantly, the mercury concentration was over 1,300 times the maximum level set by the U.S. EPA for drinking water. The WRPS successfully reduced the parts per mercury concentration levels of 2.6mg/l or 52 parts per Million to below the minimum detectable limit of 0.01 ppm. All river water processed resulted in an output achieving or surpassing World Health Organization parameters for drinking water.

Further analysis showed that the samples contained raw sewage, fecal coliform bacteria, Staphylococcus aureus, and a variety of cyanobacteria. Bacterial cultures were performed and revealed very high and diverse bacterial loads. Microscopically visible parasites most prevalent were Cryptosporidium and Giardia intestinalis. Giardia intestinalis is a common parasite found in drinking water. Both are found in the fecal matter of an infected person or animal.

Availability of the WRPS within the second quarter of 2017 means clean, drinkable water can be available anywhere in the world -- from the deserts of Africa to the jungles of South America. Additionally, separation and collection of high value minerals, oils or chemicals will also now become possible.

