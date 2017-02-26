A new bridge for greater safety in the network of snowmobile trails in the Mitis region

The Government of Canada awards financial assistance to the Club Motoneige de la Mitis (2001) inc.

BAIE-DES-SABLES, QUEBEC

Tourism is an excellent economic diversification opportunity both nationally and regionally. As such, the Government of Canada's support for cultural and sports organizations is an effective way to support the actions that bring about substantial economic benefits in the regions where they are located.

Mr. Rémi Massé, MP for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, announces that the Club Motoneige de la Mitis (2001) inc. is awarded $86,500 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-refundable contribution, to enhance the quality and safety of the Trans-Québec #5 snowmobile trail.

Established in 2001, the Club de Motoneige de la Mitis manages a 217-km network of marked trails, including 65 km of Trans-Québec (#5) trails, 126 km of trans-regional trails (#578, #579 and #587) and 26 km of local trails. The club has 500 members annually. The funding awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) has enabled the club to put in a new bridge over the Tartigou River, along the Trans-Québec #5 trail near Baie-des-Sables.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

"I'm thrilled with the CED's support for the project by the Mitis snowmobile club, a promising project that will be good news for snowmobilers as well local tourism businesses. Tourism infrastructures, like the snowmobile trails, help enhance the region's appeal and stimulate economic activity."

- Rémi Massé, MP for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia

"Tourism is a very important industry sector, and the Government of Canada makes every effort to make it profitable for everyone. There is no doubt that the benefits from this rallying project will impact all the communities of Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie. I would like to congratulate those who were involved directly or indirectly in making it happen, which speaks of our passion for winter sports."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Adding this bridge enables our members to scoot across without having to detour or wait for the ice to form. The season will be able to start earlier and close a bit later but, especially, it will unfold in complete safety."

- Donald Bélanger, president of the Club Motoneige de la Mitis (2001) inc.

