March 31, 2017 12:15 ET
A project estimated at $55.7 million to improve user safety and promote economic development in the region
DOLBEAU-MISTASSINI, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Thanks to a partnership between the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec, residents of Dolbeau-Mistassini will soon benefit from a new bridge over the Mistassini River. The Government of Quebec's contribution is estimated at $37.1 million and the Government of Canada's contribution will amount to a maximum of $ 18.6 million.
Quotes
"I visited the construction site of the new bridge that will cross the Mistassini River today to see how work is progressing. I know how important this project is to the people of Saugenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, and especially to residents of Dolbeau-Mistassini and neighboring towns. If we can meet this demand today it's because our government has, over the past few years, successfully developed Quebec's economy and managed public finances. We have enabled ourselves to carry out projects across Quebec that are important to various communities, like this bridge, which will be safer and better adapted to the region."
Philippe Couillard, Premier of Quebec, Minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region and MNA for Roberval
"Strategic investments in transportation infrastructure will help us deal with congestion and bottlenecks in essential corridors and around transportation hubs and ports. Our government recognizes the importance of offering Quebeckers reliable infrastructures that make it faster for them to get around so that they can spend more quality time with their families. By investing in transportation infrastructures like this one, we are helping ensure that they remain safe, solid and sustainable for years to come."
The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
Highlights
