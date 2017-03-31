A project estimated at $55.7 million to improve user safety and promote economic development in the region

DOLBEAU-MISTASSINI, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Thanks to a partnership between the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec, residents of Dolbeau-Mistassini will soon benefit from a new bridge over the Mistassini River. The Government of Quebec's contribution is estimated at $37.1 million and the Government of Canada's contribution will amount to a maximum of $ 18.6 million.

Quotes

"I visited the construction site of the new bridge that will cross the Mistassini River today to see how work is progressing. I know how important this project is to the people of Saugenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, and especially to residents of Dolbeau-Mistassini and neighboring towns. If we can meet this demand today it's because our government has, over the past few years, successfully developed Quebec's economy and managed public finances. We have enabled ourselves to carry out projects across Quebec that are important to various communities, like this bridge, which will be safer and better adapted to the region."

Philippe Couillard, Premier of Quebec, Minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region and MNA for Roberval

"Strategic investments in transportation infrastructure will help us deal with congestion and bottlenecks in essential corridors and around transportation hubs and ports. Our government recognizes the importance of offering Quebeckers reliable infrastructures that make it faster for them to get around so that they can spend more quality time with their families. By investing in transportation infrastructures like this one, we are helping ensure that they remain safe, solid and sustainable for years to come."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Highlights

Situated to the south of the existing bridge constructed in 1947, the new structure will improve traffic flow on this strategic roadway that is Route 169. The new structure will have three traffic lanes as well as a central median and a sidewalk.

The work, which will span over two years, is currently focused on the construction of the bridge's foundations.

There will be a pause in the work this spring to allow for the floodwaters to recede and the fish to spawn. Work will resume by mid-summer. During this period, the department will take the opportunity to undertake archaeological digs along the river. Preliminary surveys have revealed the presence of artifacts pointing to an aboriginal presence in this sector.

The Government of Quebec is planning to invest $91.1 billion under the Plan québécois des infrastructures 2017-2027.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The Government of Quebec will invest more than $4.6 billion into Quebec's road network over the 2017-2019. For the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, nearly $212.1 million will be invested over the 2017-2019 period in order to complete 142 road construction, improvement or renewal projects.

In Budget 2017, the Government of Canada is proposing investments of more than $10 billion over 11 years to support trade and transportation infrastructure projects across Canada.

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/infc_eng