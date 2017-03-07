New Broadway Musical Based on Classic Game Show, Name That Tune, Green Lit by Prestige Entertainment Group

A Joint Venture Between Prestige Entertainment Group, Three-Time Tony Award Winning Playwright Rupert Holmes, Two-Time Tony Award Winning Producer Ron Dante, and Hollywood Agent Heavyweight John Ferriter

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Prestige Entertainment Group has announced their development of a new Broadway theatrical musical based on Name That Tune, Harry Salter's legendary game show that pitted contestants against each other over knowledge of popular songs. As one of the world's most cherished game show brands, fans will be delighted to see Name That Tune interpreted as a stage play, filled with dramatic, backstory elements.

Together, Rupert Holmes (Tony-award winning playwright), Ron Dante (Tony-award winning producer), and John Ferriter (CEO of The Alternative & former William Morris EVP) have enrolled their talents to launch this project alongside Prestige Entertainment Group.

"Audiences love seeing their favorite films and TV shows re-invented for the stage, as we saw with successful musicals like Sister Act, Legally Blonde, Dirty Dancing, and The Addams Family," says Ralph Rubenstein, President of Prestige Entertainment Group. "The screen-to-stage adaptations continue to experience explosive growth, and I'm excited to make this dream come true with my talented team."

Name That Tune originally ran from 1953-59, before enjoying a syndicated revival in the '70s and '80s. The show's prosperity inspired international versions, further benchmarking the series into the minds of generations across the globe.

"With the popularity of recent jukebox musicals like Motown: The Musical and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, we feel Name That Tune: The Musical will be the ultimate one of its kind, highlighting the soundtrack for all of our lives," explains producer John Ferriter.

"Name That Tune: The Musical will stay close to its nostalgic roots, embodied within a story of love, possible loss, and certain victory for the human heart," comments producer Rupert Holmes.

"Audiences are not coming to just watch a game show," producer Ron Dante clarifies. "We're taking this to a deeper level by going behind the scenes, showcasing hefty character development."

Pre-production of Name That Tune: The Musical is currently underway, with sights set on an exciting 2018 opening.

For more information or to interview Prestige Entertainment Group, contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR, a full-service Branding, Marketing, and public relations firm at 310.441.1000 or email Eileen@EKCPR.com.