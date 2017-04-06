New Brochure Describes How Coarse Particle Flotation Radically Improves the Traditional Processing Circuit

DELTA, BC--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Eriez Flotation Division®, an innovator in the mineral processing industry, has published a new brochure titled, "This Changes Everything!" The literature explains how coarse particle flotation (CPF) technology can increase mill throughput by as much as 15 to 20 percent while reducing energy and media consumption and providing a coarse tailings stream, without a loss in mineral recovery.

Eriez® Executive Vice President of Global Technology Mike Mankosa explains, "We created this brochure to shine a light on how the HydroFloat™ Separator -- which has already re-shaped the mineral processing industry -- is now revolutionizing the sulphide and base metal markets." He continues, "This piece highlights how our state-of-the-art separator can greatly reduce capital and operating costs while improving sustainability and environmental efforts."

The brochure offers a detailed timeline of the development of the HydroFloat Separator. Results are presented from early phosphate studies in 1997 to more recent sulfide evaluations which have shown that as little as one percent surface expression is required for nearly complete recovery of coarse particles. It goes on to highlight the major benefits of coarse particle flotation which include reduced energy and media consumption, greater mill throughput, increased copper recovery, coarser tailings and improved water recovery. A 3-D product rendering and overview of the HydroFloat's principle of operation are also included.

As part of its commitment to advancing the mineral processing industry, Eriez provides a wide array of valuable resources to customers. Mankosa, a leader in the field who has published nearly 100 articles and obtained numerous equipment and process patents, recently co-authored three groundbreaking coarse particle flotation papers. These papers were originally presented at the 2016 International Mineral Processing Congress (IMPC). To access brochures and white papers from Eriez Flotation Division, visit http://erieznews.com/nr408.

About EFD

Eriez Flotation Division (EFD) is a world leader in advanced flotation technology. Formerly known as Canadian Process Technologies, Inc., EFD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eriez Manufacturing Co. EFD provides advanced testing and engineering services, in addition to sparging and column flotation equipment for the mining and mineral processing industries. For more information, visit www.eriezflotation.com or call toll-free at 888-300-3743 within the U.S. and Canada. We can also be contacted at efdusa@eriez.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/5/11G135208/Images/This_Changes_Everything_CPF_Brochure_(1)-31de64780c5a9bd684352363645eb6ef.jpg