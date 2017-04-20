New Cambria Gallery Opens in Manhattan Beach, California

Cambria Gallery - Manhattan Beach makes waves in Southern California

LE SUEUR, MN--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Cambria, the first and only family-owned, American-made natural quartz producer in North America, opens its newest gallery in Manhattan Beach, California.

The Cambria Gallery - Manhattan Beach features stunning waterfront views from its second-story Manhattan Avenue retail space and provides homeowners and trade professionals a stunning, inspirational showroom to plan, collaborate and experience the latest trends in quartz surfacing.

The space features a functional bar, conference space and kitchen vignette and includes a large deck with panoramic ocean views, making it an ideal spot to host design and industry events and other entertaining opportunities. The gallery also features a 12x12 sample library and inspiring design applications highlighting the infinite possibilities with Cambria. Experienced gallery staff will be available seven days a week to guide homeowners at any stage of their planning process.

"A one-of-a-kind gallery in this beautiful setting is the perfect place to showcase Cambria's exquisite design palette and introduce the trend-setting Southern California audience to the Cambria lifestyle," said John Brekke, Senior Vice President of Cambria's Western Region.

As the leading innovator in natural stone, Cambria offers the most diverse and largest quartz palette in the world for both residential and commercial applications. Cambria surfaces are completely maintenance free, never need sealing, and resist staining and scratching common in kitchen and bath settings.

The Cambria Gallery - Manhattan Beach is located at 215 Manhattan Beach Blvd and is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Thursday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The telephone number is 310-545-0062.

Cambria has eleven total galleries across North America, including locations in San Francisco and Palm Desert, California.

About Cambria

Cambria is the first and only family-owned, American-made producer of natural stone surfaces. As a stain resistant, nonporous natural stone surface, Cambria is harder, stronger, safer and easier to care for than other stone surfaces. Unlike other stone surfaces, all Cambria designs are completely maintenance free. Headquartered in Le Sueur, Minnesota, Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be identified at CambriaUSA.com. #CambriaQuartz

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136325/Images/cambra.1-549198566be7b7baa86afd0288e49a52.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136325/Images/cambria.2-888d0fd846df97599ca46265beca7111.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136325/Images/cambria.3-fe0960fc5c82bd3d90d9009953af9453.jpg