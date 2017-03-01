New Carlisle Pays Tribute to Rene Levesque

The Government of Canada supports the Espace Rene-Levesque project

NEW CARLISLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine), today announced that the Fondation de la Maison René-Lévesque will receive $750,000 in funding for Espace René-Lévesque, a heritage circuit commemorating the life of the former premier of Quebec. Minister Lebouthillier made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will allow the organization to build the various components of the outdoor circuit, including a reception pavilion.

Quotes

"As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I commend the work of the Fondation de la Maison René-Lévesque in honouring one of Quebec's greatest political figures with the creation of Espace René-Lévesque. The Government of Canada is pleased to contribute to this heritage site, which will give visitors from across Canada the chance to learn more about this influential man."

-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Espace René-Lévesque is an outstanding opportunity not only to discover the life and career of the former premier, but also to showcase New Carlisle and its landscapes, which people can enjoy throughout their visit. Our government is delighted to help the Fondation de la Maison René-Lévesque bring this important project to life."

-The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine)

"Canadian Heritage's significant contribution to the Fondation de la Maison René-Lévesque is helping make Espace René-Lévesque a reality-a site dedicated to the memory of this great Quebecer in New Carlisle. Current and future generations will be able to hear his message of pride, respect, rigour, sharing and integrity. This pragmatic visionary also loved to remind us that 'dreams inspire us to progress, but we cannot progress by dreaming.'"

-Louis É. Bernard, President, Fondation de la Maison René-Lévesque

Quick Facts

The Fondation de la Maison René-Lévesque, founded in 2009, has a mission to create a site in memory of René Lévesque in New Carlisle, Gaspésie, where he grew up.

The organization is planning an outdoor circuit with eight audiovisual zones, each one presenting different stages of René Lévesque's life-from his childhood in New Carlisle to his retirement from politics in 1986.

The site will be located on a plot acquired by the foundation on the main street in downtown New Carlisle, and will include a reception pavilion with a ticket booth, screening room, documentation centre and other features.

The circuit will showcase the politician and his contribution to modern Quebec. The bronze statue of René Lévesque that is currently located in New Carlisle's municipal park will be relocated to the site entrance.

